Expert Providers Deliver School Emergency Management Solution

VINELAND, N.J., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ComTec Cloud, Division of ComTec Systems Inc., and Sonitrol Security of Delaware Valley announced today that they have standardized the design and installation of a new Education Security and Monitoring System to provide advanced security and enhanced communications for schools.

"ComTec is proud to continue our legacy of providing leading technology solutions to the educational community," said Mike Vertolli, President of ComTec Systems. ComTec Cloud Services built the iConnect-EDU platform and integrated ALERT A dvanced L ayered E mergency R esponse T ools modules for enhanced safety and communications: from automatically locking down the school and integrated emergency paging, to in-building signage, we are helping to protect our students and community."

The offering includes hardware and software to trigger an emergency response; an emergency notification system; integration with core systems including access control, Sonitrol Intrusion Detection with live audio feeds to the Sonitrol central station, the phone system, and the school public address system; and strobe lights, emergency buttons, and signage within the buildings. The emergency notification solution is integrated with a smartphone app to communicate with parents, students, and staff.

"This solution leverages the full capabilities of Sonitrol. After over 53 years in the security industry, Sonitrol has delivered services to over 12,000 schools nationally and over 400 in PA, NJ, and DE. With the launch of our school alerting solution, we are offering an array of cutting-edge safety tools that better enable school districts to offer the best information to emergency responders, staff, parents, and students in the event of a situation," said Joe Allen, Vice-President/Owner of Sonitrol. "With 24x7 live monitoring and the active alerting system, this will give parents peace of mind."

The notification technology provides needed information on a timely basis. With both SMS and in-app notifications, the system is a powerful way to communicate in a controlled manner. The system allows one-way alerts, for example, a late opening message, and also enables two-way communications, for instance, the athletic staff can acknowledge that they will turn on the field lights. Authorized users can push a message to thousands or a few individuals, and require acknowledgment or reply if necessary.

"We always wanted Cumberland County TEC to be at the forefront of technology and safety. CCTEC was designed to represent the best technology in a next generation school. We have done a great deal of research on the technology options for this solution. ComTec's integrated mass notification system combined with Sonitrol's security and safety offering has delivered the community a state of the art platform that has exceeded all expectations," said Gene Mercoli, Business Administrator of Cumberland County Technology Education Center. "ComTec and Sonitrol worked well with Garrison Architects and Pennoni Associates to design the solution into our infrastructure. This enhanced communications technology will deliver real-time information to emergency responders, staff, parents, and even students. The ability for the school to require acknowledgment to notifications will positively impact our daily activities."

To learn about this exciting solution, please join us for an interactive event with lunch on Thursday, April 26th at Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale, NJ at 900 Kennedy Blvd from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. RSVP with Claudia at 877-652-3060 or cgriffiths@sonitrolde.com

About ComTec

ComTec Systems has been delivering technology solutions since 1988 and has evolved into one of the fastest growing and most successful business telecommunications and managed cloud services providers. ComTec Systems has four divisions— ComTec Cloud Services, ComTec Consulting, ComTec USA and ComTec Financial Services. Together they provide clients with the latest technologies to address their essential business needs. More information at https://ComTecCloud.net.

About Sonitrol

Since 1964, Sonitrol Security of Delaware Valley has been the trusted name for providing security to businesses and Educational Facilities in North America, with a combination of human know-how and the latest technology. We often catch criminals before they gain entry to our customers' facilities. Sonitrol Security of Delaware Valley provides unique audio intrusion detection, access control, video surveillance and fire detection systems, and has assisted in over 176,000 documented apprehensions. More information at https://sonitrolde.com.

About Cumberland County Technology Education Center

Cumberland County Technology Education Center (CCTEC) is a four-year vocational public high school located in Bridgeton, New Jersey that serves students in ninth through twelfth grades from across Cumberland County, New Jersey, operating as part of the Cumberland County Vocational School District. More information at https://www.cumberland.tec.nj.us



