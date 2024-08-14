Expert Structural Engineering Assessments Essential for Hurricane Damage Recovery

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Level Engineering & Inspections; As hurricane season approaches, homeowners and property managers are urged to prioritize early engagement with licensed structural engineers to ensure accurate damage assessments and a smooth recovery process. Proactive intervention during the hurricane damage assessment can significantly impact safety, timely repairs, and fair insurance settlements.

Hurricane damage can often be hidden and not immediately apparent to untrained eyes. Hiring a qualified professional, such as a licensed engineer or architect, provides a critical advantage for property owners. "Insurance adjusters may not possess the necessary expertise to effectively evaluate structural damage," said Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO and Lead Engineer at Level Engineering & Architecture. "Engaging a professional early in the process ensures accurate reporting which is essential for the welfare of both the property and its occupants."

Having a thorough structural inspection report and repair designs can also empower property owners during negotiations with insurance companies, facilitating fair settlements. Early assessments and designs enable homeowners to solicit bids from contractors more rapidly, leading to timely repairs and reducing the risk of further damage.

"We encourage homeowners to be prepared to invest in an inspection, even if out of pocket," Scott Zurn P.E. CEO and Lead Engineer at Level Engineering & Architecture continued. "This upfront cost can streamline the reimbursement process and prevent lengthy delays in project completions."

Remember, "Engineers shall hold paramount the safety, health, and welfare of the public," a cornerstone principle embedded in the Code of Ethics for engineers. Your safety is their priority.

For more information on our licensed engineering services or to schedule an inspection, please contact Level Engineering & Inspections at (813) 819-0596 or [email protected].

