Expert System Appoints Walt Mayo as Group CEO to Scale Up Business in the US and Accelerate Global Growth

MODENA, Italy, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Expert System announced today that Walt Mayo has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer. Walt joins Expert System with more than 20 years of sales, marketing and channel development leadership working with high-growth technology and scale-up businesses across the globe. He will be instrumental in expanding Expert System's expansion in the US as well as responsible for driving a new phase of growth globally.

"I am thrilled to welcome Walt to the Expert System Group," said Stefano Spaggiari, Expert System SpA CEO. "With Walt's leadership background and his deep experience in global strategy, we are well placed to ensure continued momentum, take advantage of the opportunities to scale our Artificial Intelligence platform and accelerate our growth."

Prior to joining Expert System, Walt Mayo led the growth of Endeavor, an impact capital organization focused on scale-up businesses, more than tripling its global market reach and developing major new sources of revenue. Endeavor's global network includes investors and entrepreneurs in more than 30 countries around the world and in virtually every business sector. Walt previously worked at Dell across a range of sales, marketing, software, and channel management roles and in accelerating the company's international growth as General Manager for Southern Europe, Australia, Japan and Asia. He began his career after graduating from Harvard University as a Foreign Service Office and served in US diplomatic missions, the White House and the US Congress. He has an MBA from the University of Virginia and lives in the Boston area.

"I am excited to join Expert System and deliver on the Group's commitment to give our customers even more ability to realize value while building our next phase of growth," said Walt Mayo, Expert System Group CEO. "Thanks to our practical and explainable AI that ensures a clear and strong return on investment, we will reinforce recurring revenue and further focus on building out the scalability of our platform. By providing a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, we will expand our marketing and sales capacity starting from the US to become the global layer of choice across a range of advanced Natural Language Understanding and Processing use cases."

About Expert System

Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring human like comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself as at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and Ebsco.

