Expert System Releases expert.ai Natural Language API

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence company Expert System today announced the release of the expert.ai NL API, the cloud-based Natural Language API that enables data scientists, computational linguists, knowledge engineers and developers to easily embed advanced Natural Language Understanding and Natural Language Processing capabilities (NLU / NLP) into their applications. This release is the first step in executing on the company's strategy to become the global platform of reference for AI-based Natural Language problem solving.

The growing need for accessible and accurate AI-based NLU / NLP applications in the enterprise places increased demand on the developer ecosystem to bring speed, scale and precision to linguistic analysis.

According to Gartner, "during recent years, advances in the application of machine learning (including neural networks) and knowledge graphs to natural language processing have enabled machine-based attribution that diminishes the need for human oversight. Application of the technology is broadening as well as deepening — across industries and functional domains, and into use cases — pushing this innovation from many years in the Tough of Disillusionment toward the Slope of Enlightenment."

The free expert.ai NL API provides state-of-the-art natural language understanding capabilities based on Expert System's unique symbolic approach that leverages AI-based algorithms, machine learning and knowledge graph to provide advanced features for reading and understanding any text, out of the box. As a result, the implementation of intelligent applications can be improved in an agile way to automate knowledge-driven processes and gain new insights from language to support decision making and optimize business results.

"The value of leveraging data and insight from language is increasingly tangible for enterprises, and it's fundamental to simplify the work of developers and data scientists in selecting the highest performing capabilities for their intelligent applications," said Marco Varone, CTO, Expert System. "Our extensive experience in successfully implement real world solutions proves that depth, accuracy and quality make a huge difference in unlocking the full business potential of language. By launching expert.ai NL API, we enable developers and data scientists to firsthand evaluate the industry recognized AI capabilities of our technology and test it in their development workflows."

The expert.ai NL API, now available for free testing at https://developer.expert.ai, provides high-quality, deep and accurate outcomes from linguistic analysis of any kind of document to help users reduce the overall project's development time and minimize efforts and resources when approaching NL enterprise problems.

Simple and intuitive to use, expert.ai NL API can reduce development costs, allowing developers and data scientists to bring effective NLU applications such as text analytics, search and insight engines, content enrichment, tagging and processing, chatbots and virtual assistants, sentiment analysis, email management, contract exposure comparison etc. to market faster.

expert.ai NL API features include:

Deep linguistic analysis that parses each sentence into tokens, lemmas, parts of speech and phrases

that parses each sentence into tokens, lemmas, parts of speech and phrases Accurate syntactic analysis that enables the extraction of entity relationships

that enables the extraction of entity relationships Word sense disambiguation that resolves semantic ambiguities by leveraging Expert System's market-leading knowledge graph, pinpointing the precise meaning of concepts in context

that resolves semantic ambiguities by leveraging Expert System's market-leading knowledge graph, pinpointing the precise meaning of concepts in context Precise named entity recognition and linking that identify people, companies, locations and other entity types, linking them to leading knowledge bases like Wikidata, Geonames and DBpedia

that identify people, companies, locations and other entity types, linking them to leading knowledge bases like Wikidata, Geonames and DBpedia Document classification based on IPTC Media Topics

Gartner subscribers can learn more on about NL Technologies in the Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies, 2020.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies, 2020," Bern Elliot, Anthony Mullen, Adrian Lee, Stephen Emmott, July 6, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Expert System

Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring humanlike comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself as at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and Ebsco.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Expert System

Related Links

http://www.expertsystem.com

