Expert System USA and Decipher Technology Studios Join Forces to mutually promote their products and services

"We are pleased to announce our joint marketing agreement," said Louis Andre, Chief Executive Officer of Expert System USA. "Decipher Technology Studios' Grey Matter, a secure, flexible, enterprise service mesh platform and ecosystem, is the perfect host for data enriched by Cogito. This combination allows users to extract dramatically more value from text holdings, whether structured or unstructured."

"Decipher is excited to partner with Expert System USA" responded Chris Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Decipher Technology Studios. "Cogito, Expert System's industry-leading cognitive semantic computing technology, is perfectly aligned to leverage data running atop our Grey Matter service mesh platform. Users are able to fully leverage their data in innovative ways, driving new knowledge discovery in less time, and at less cost, than ever before."

About Expert System USA

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia and part of the Artificial Intelligence Group Expert System (EXSY: MIL), Expert System USA is an award-winning semantic technology company focused on developing and deploying innovative products for the Public Sector: Intelligence, Military, Law Enforcement, Homeland Security and Critical Infrastructure. Expert System USA is committed to providing world class semantic technology featuring Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning that enables customers to put voluminous amounts of textual data into their own analytic and mission context. To learn more about our full suite of technology solutions, please visit http://www.expertsystem.us/

About Decipher Technology Studios

Decipher Technology Studios, a software company operating in Old Town, Alexandria VA, develops Grey Matter, the industry-leading enterprise service mesh platform. Grey Matter, the apex of a microservice enabled enterprise, supports all public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Our comprehensive platform provides a service mesh, secure data distribution network, and network automation to improve digital experiences, network performance, visibility, and security, all while cutting operating costs. Decipher ensures success by guiding our customers as they navigate microservices, containers, and cloud-enabled enterprise systems. For more information, please visit http://deciphernow.com

