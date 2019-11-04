Expert System Wins 2019 Strategy Meets Action “Transformation in Action” Insurance Solutions Provider Award

Rethinking, reimagining and reinventing the business of Insurance: In other words, putting transformation into action to drive innovation and new efficiencies in the InsurTech ecosystem . This is exactly the overall goal of SMA Awards. They recognize transformational technologies such as Expert System's Cogito, AI-based Natural Language Understanding software, that helps Insurance companies extend automation to knowledge-intensive processes.

"We congratulate Expert System for winning this year's SMA Transformation in Action Award!" said Mark Breading, SMA Partner. "Cogito AI solutions are addressing high value business uses cases across insurance. Expanding intelligent automation to error-prone, time-consuming tasks such as reading, understanding and analyzing unstructured information enables insurers to improve efficiencies, while shifting the focus to customer satisfaction and other higher value areas."

As the trusted AI partner of some of the world's largest insurance and reinsurance companies (including Zurich Insurance Group, AXA XL, Lloyd's of London and Swiss Re ), Expert System has been awarded as a Solution Provider Winner for its robust advanced portfolio of claims, underwriting and email management solutions, ensuring insurers generate measurable business value.

"Today the most impactful way to transform the insurance sector to improve efficiencies and economics is to take advantage of the 80% of data that is unstructured," said Michael Watt, North America VP of Insurance at Expert System. "The adoption of Artificial Intelligence with its capability to understand accurately the content of complex documents, is strategic and the critical factor to accelerate intelligent automation, enhance customer experience and simplify decision-making."

"We've built a powerful set of products to augment insurer's capabilities to transform unstructured data into valuable information and actions," explained Pamela Negosanti, Global VP of Insurance at Expert System. "We are pleased that we have been recognized by SMA thanks to our AI 'transformation into action' capabilities that can effectively automate even the most strategic knowledge-based processes."

About SMA

Strategy Meets Action (SMA) is a strategic advisory firm delivering advice, consulting services, and published research to insurers, solution providers, and InsurTech startups. SMA provides insights and guidance to help clients bridge today's business strategies, plans, and technology investments to the new world of customer experience, digital transformation, emerging technologies, and InsurTech. Exclusively servicing the insurance industry, SMA's mission is to help our clients excel today and position for tomorrow with the right technology decisions as unprecedented changes take place in the industry.

To learn more, visit https://strategymeetsaction.com/

About Expert System

Expert System (stock ticker: EXSY) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and make smarter decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in content management, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations in industries other than just insurance, including, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Gannett, IMF, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, and US Department of Justice.

For more information visit https://expertsystem.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and @Expert_System on Twitter.

