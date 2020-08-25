DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expert Systems Accelerating Preclinical Research Across Animal Disease Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides insights across recent advances across the use of animal disease models in preclinical research.

It encompasses the following aspects:

Technology roadmap, market trends, capabilities, and targeted application

Stakeholder activities, influence, industry initiatives

Investment environment and funding support

Industry evolution and business analytics

Technology benchmarking for smart decisions

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Focus

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Analysis Framework

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Technology Landscape and Trends

2.1 Technology Expertise

2.2 Key Discussion Points

2.3 Overview of Animal Disease Models

2.4 Translational Value of Animal Models

2.5 Preclinical Animal Testing

2.6 Optimal Selection of Species

3. Technology Status Review and Assessment

3.1 Emerging Opportunities for Animal Models

3.2 Animal Models Used in Research

3.3 Animal Species Used in Biomedical Research

3.4 Genetically Engineered Models

3.5 Genome engineering in animal models

3.6 Xenograft Animal Models

3.7 Animal Types in preclinical Research

3.8 Health Standards in Animal Models

3.9 Major Therapeutic Areas

4. Business Landscape and Intellectual Property

4.1 Preclinical Disease Models Adoption Impact

4.2 Macro to Micro Visioning and Implications

4.3 Summary of Key Industry Drivers

4.4 Summary of Key Industry Challenges

4.5 Summary of Key Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Mapping of Key Market Drivers and Restraints

4.7 Technology Transfer Assessment and Perceptions

4.8 Open Innovation Avenues in preclinical disease models

5. Technology Radar and Intelligent Solutions

5.1 Technology Maturity Level and Description

5.2 Roadmap Tapping into Technology Synergy

5.3 Business Model Hybridization

5.4 Approaches Driving Preclinical Disease Models

5.5 Technology Synergy Reshaping Value Chain

5.6 Future Perspective of Animal Disease Models

6. Funding and Investment Landscape

6.1 Funding and Investment Models and Adoption

6.2 Funding Contribution Focus

6.3 Preclinical Research Funding Trends

6.4 Private Investment Distribution by Type

6.5 Public Funding Distribution by Type

6.6 Public and Private Funding by Region

6.7 Public and Private Funding to Notice

7. Innovation Dynamics and Industry Evolution

7.1 Key Future Industry Trends

7.2 Levers for Growth in the Preclinical Space

7.3 Industry Dynamics in Preclinical Discovery

7.4 Regional Adoption Potential

7.5 Growth Opportunity Assessment

8. Companies to Watch

8.1 Main Innovators in Animal Disease Models

8.2 Study-ready knockout Mice

8.3 Optogenetics and Expression Systems

8.4 Genome Editing Techniques

8.5 Animal Models as a Service

8.6 Transgenic Mice Platforms

8.7 Syngeneic Cell Lines and Xenografts

8.8 Genetically Engineered Rodents

8.9 Precision Genomics Models

