Expert Systems Announces Key Milestone in Collaboration with Lomond Therapeutics

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems, a leader in harnessing the power of human and artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery, proudly announces a major milestone in its partnership with Lomond Therapeutics. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance for Lomond's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical study of lonitoclax, a selective BCL-2 inhibitor, in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and select low-grade lymphomas.

Expert Systems' cutting-edge AI-driven platform has been instrumental in Lomond's preclinical efforts, speeding up the identification and selection of lonitoclax through advanced computational modeling, in silico assessments, and comprehensive off-target pharmacology evaluations.

"This FDA clearance for Lomond's IND represents a key milestone in our collaboration," said Bill Farley, Chief Business Officer at Expert Systems. "It highlights the strength of our AI-powered platform in de-risking drug candidate selection and accelerating the development of innovative therapies. We are excited to continue supporting Lomond as lonitoclax advances into clinical trials."

About Expert Systems, Inc.

Expert Systems, Inc. operates an advanced AI-driven platform designed to accelerate drug discovery across the preclinical and early development stages. The platform offers an end-to-end solution that includes target identification, virtual screening, non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessments, and toxicology evaluations. By leveraging a combination of proprietary and public databases, Expert Systems provides specialized tools to assess the intellectual property landscape and formulate competitive drug intelligence strategies, significantly de-risking the selection of drug candidates and enabling their rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trials.

Expert Systems has been instrumental in launching Seed and Series A companies and has managed over 30 R&D programs in collaboration with financial investors and strategic partners across North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.expertsystems.inc.

Media Contact:

Bill Farley

Chief Business Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Expert Systems, Inc.