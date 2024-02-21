Expert Systems Celebrates Accelerated Start of Human Dosing for Eiletoclax, a Selective BCL2 Inhibitor, Achieved in Just 3 Years

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems, a leader in AI-enabled drug discovery, proudly announces a significant achievement in collaboration with Eilean Therapeutics LLC: the commencement of first-in-human trials for eiletoclax, a highly potent BCL2 inhibitor, within just three years. This development marks a pivotal advance in the battle against hematologic malignancies, with eiletoclax gaining approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia for Phase 1 trials.

"Eiletoclax stands out for its exceptional potency and selectivity against BCL2, along with an improved safety profile over venetoclax, underscoring its promise as a best-in-class cancer treatment," commented Bill Farley, CBO at Expert Systems. "We're very proud that our comprehensive hybrid AI-based platform has helped advance a new treatment like eiletoclax to clinical trials."

Supported by Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment, and Dr. John C. Byrd, Eilean Therapeutics is committed to leading the development of innovative therapies that significantly enhance treatment outcomes in both hematologic and solid malignancies. This effort is bolstered by leveraging Expert Systems' cutting-edge AI platform to speed up the discovery and development process.

About Expert Systems, Inc.

Expert Systems, Inc., an advanced accelerator platform, is equipped with a comprehensive, hybrid AI-based system that covers the entire spectrum of preclinical drug discovery and early development phases. This includes target identification, virtual screening, non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessment, and toxicology. Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary and public databases, Expert Systems employs specialized software tools to evaluate the intellectual property landscape and construct a competitive drug intelligence strategy to de-risk candidate selection for rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trials. Expert Systems has been pivotal in establishing seed and Series A companies, organizing and managing over 30 research and development programs across various financial investors and strategic partners in North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more, visit www.expertsystems.inc

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics LLC is a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company, established through a collaboration between Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment, and Dr. John C. Byrd, dedicated to the identification of both best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors targeting escape mutations in both hematologic and solid cancers. The company harnesses the Expert Systems Inc. hybrid AI platform alongside its key partners' exclusive data, chem-bio platforms, knowledge, and expertise. This enables Eilean Therapeutics to select molecular mechanisms of pathology with high clinical relevance, precisely designing and expediting the discovery and development processes for leading-edge therapies. Eilean Therapeutics is committed to leveraging its unique capabilities and platform to create novel, groundbreaking medicines for patients with hematologic and solid malignancies, marking a new era in targeted cancer therapy. For more information, visit www.eileanther.com

