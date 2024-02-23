Expert Systems Celebrates Completion of Single Dose Studies and Start of Multiple Human Dosing for Lomonitinib, a Selective Pan-FLT3/IRAK4 Inhibitor, Achieved in Just 3 Years

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems, a leader in AI-enabled drug discovery, proudly announces a significant milestone in partnership with Eilean Therapeutics LLC: the successful completion of a single ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial for lomonitinib, a selective pan-FLT3/IRAK4 inhibitor, alongside the launch of a multiple ascending dose Phase 1 study.

"Lomonitinib has demonstrated an exceptional safety profile, with no significant adverse events reported at doses achieving robust target engagement. This positions it as a leading best-in-class candidate for the treatment of FLT3-mutated AML," commented Bill Farley, CBO at Expert Systems. "We are proud that our comprehensive hybrid AI-based platform has helped advance a new treatment like lomonitinib to clinical trials in just 3 years."

Supported by Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment, and Dr. John C. Byrd, Eilean Therapeutics is committed to leading the development of innovative therapies that significantly enhance treatment outcomes in both hematologic and solid malignancies. This effort is bolstered by leveraging Expert Systems' cutting-edge AI platform to speed up the discovery and development process.

About Lomonitinib

Lomonitinib is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FLT3 ITD (internal tandem duplications), tyrosine kinase domain (TKD), and other clinically significant FLT3 mutations, and an IRAK4 inhibitor. FLT3 mutations are the most frequently identified mutations in AML. There are two main mechanisms of resistance to FLT3 inhibitors: the FLT3-ITD-F691L mutation – deemed the "gatekeeper" mutation that confers resistance to all currently approved FLT3 inhibitors; and the activation of the IRAK4 escape pathway. Lomonitinib effectively inhibits both of these resistance pathways, promising a new treatment for patients with FLT3-mutated AML.

About Expert Systems, Inc.

Expert Systems, Inc., an advanced accelerator platform, is equipped with a comprehensive, hybrid AI-based system that covers the entire spectrum of preclinical drug discovery and early development phases. This includes target identification, virtual screening, non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessment, and toxicology. Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary and public databases, Expert Systems employs specialized software tools to evaluate the intellectual property landscape and construct a competitive drug intelligence strategy to de-risk candidate selection for rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trials. Expert Systems has been pivotal in establishing seed and Series A companies, organizing and managing over 30 research and development programs across various financial investors and strategic partners in North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more, visit www.expertsystems.inc

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics LLC is a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company, established through a collaboration between Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment, and Dr. John C. Byrd, dedicated to the identification of both best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors targeting escape mutations in both hematologic and solid cancers. The company harnesses the Expert Systems Inc. hybrid AI platform alongside its key partners' exclusive data, chem-bio platforms, knowledge, and expertise. This enables Eilean Therapeutics to select molecular mechanisms of pathology with high clinical relevance, precisely designing and expediting the discovery and development processes for leading-edge therapies. Eilean Therapeutics is committed to leveraging its unique capabilities and platform to create novel, groundbreaking medicines for patients with hematologic and solid malignancies, marking a new era in targeted cancer therapy. For more information, visit www.eileanther.com

