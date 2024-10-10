Expert Systems Celebrates Milestone in Clinical Development of Tivoxavir Marboxil, Potential One-Time Influenza Treatment

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems, a leader in combining human and artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery, celebrates a key milestone in the development of tivoxavir marboxil, a potential best-in-class inhibitor of the highly-conserved influenza protein, CAP-dependent endonuclease (CEN), intended for use across a broad range of flu viruses. Developed by Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW), tivoxavir marboxil (tivoxavir) showed positive topline Phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetic results, supporting its potential as a one-time treatment for influenza.

Expert Systems' advanced AI-enabled drug discovery platform helped de-risk and fast-track tivoxavir's development from discovery to the clinic. Topline Phase 1 results demonstrated good overall tolerability and a pharmacokinetic profile that appears to support tivoxavir's potential use as a one-time treatment for flu, including pandemic flu. The successful outcome of this study positions tivoxavir as a potential best-in-class inhibitor of drug-resistant influenza and bird flu viruses. Phase 2a trials, set to begin in early 2025, will further evaluate tivoxavir's potential to help alleviate the public health burden associated with flu-related hospitalizations and mortality, especially in older adults and vulnerable populations.

"Tivoxavir's successful Phase 1 results are a testament to the power of our AI-enabled platform in accelerating the development of cutting-edge therapies," said Bill Farley, Chief Business Officer at Expert Systems. "Our platform helps de-risks the early stages of drug development, reducing time and costs while ensuring data-driven decisions. We are excited to support Traws Pharma in bringing this innovative flu treatment closer to market."

About Expert Systems, Inc.

Expert Systems, Inc., an advanced accelerator platform, is equipped with a comprehensive, hybrid AI-based system that covers the entire spectrum of preclinical drug discovery and early development phases. This includes target identification, virtual screening, non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessment, and toxicology. Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary and public databases, Expert Systems employs specialized software tools to evaluate the intellectual property landscape and construct a competitive drug intelligence strategy to de-risk candidate selection for rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trials. Expert Systems has been pivotal in establishing Seed and Series A companies, organizing and managing over 30 research and development programs across various financial investors and strategic partners in North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more visit www.expertsystems.inc

