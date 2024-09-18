Expert Systems Expands Operations in Europe to Support Drug Discovery for Neurodegenerative Diseases with Polku Therapeutics

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems, a leader in combining human and artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery, is expanding its operations in Europe through a strategic collaboration with Polku Therapeutics Oy, a new Helsinki-based startup focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

Polku Therapeutics, launched with pre-seed funding from Torrey Pines Investment and Innovestor's Life Science Fund, aims to identify disease modifying therapies for Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease. Expert Systems will play a key role in supporting Polku's drug discovery efforts, providing advanced computational tools and expertise to fast-track the development of novel therapies.

By partnering with Polku Therapeutics, Expert Systems is deepening its presence in the European market and furthering its commitment to early-stage drug discovery in neuroscience. Utilizing its comprehensive suite of AI models, Expert Systems will aid Polku in identifying potential therapeutic targets, optimizing candidate selection, and helping to de-risk and accelerate their drug discovery programs. The collaboration is part of Expert Systems' broader strategy to apply its platform's capabilities to high-impact research areas, such as neurodegenerative disorders, which represent a significant unmet medical need.

"We are committed to supporting innovative biotech companies focused on finding new treatments for complex diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," commented Bill Farley, CBO at Expert Systems. "Our comprehensive AI-driven platform is designed to reduce the time and cost of drug discovery, and we look forward to applying it to help Polku quickly identify and advance the most promising drug candidates."

About Expert Systems, Inc.

Expert Systems, Inc., an advanced accelerator platform, is equipped with a comprehensive, hybrid AI-based system that covers the entire spectrum of preclinical drug discovery and early development phases. This includes target identification, virtual screening, non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessment, and toxicology. Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary and public databases, Expert Systems employs specialized software tools to evaluate the intellectual property landscape and construct a competitive drug intelligence strategy to de-risk candidate selection for rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trials. Expert Systems has been pivotal in establishing Seed and Series A companies, organizing and managing over 30 research and development programs across various financial investors and strategic partners in North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more, visit www.expertsystems.inc

Media Contact:

Bill Farley

CBO

[email protected]

SOURCE Expert Systems, Inc.