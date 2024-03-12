Expert Systems Expands Partnership with Eilean Therapeutics and Joins Its Best-in-Class PTPN2 Inhibitor Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems, a leader in AI-enabled drug discovery, announces the expansion of the collaboration with Eilean Therapeutics as it joins its new PTPN2 inhibitor program, which Eilean has recently acquired from Ness Therapeutics Inc (Ness) in an all-equity transaction.

"Eilean's lead PTPN2 inhibitor molecules demonstrate exceptional efficacy, selectivity, oral bioavailability and a good safety profile," commended Bill Farley, CBO at Expert Systems. "We're proud to be Eilean's partner & leverage our cutting-edge AI platform to help advance a new pipeline of best-in-class immuno-oncological therapy solutions with an improved safety and tolerability profile."

About Eilean Therapeutics' PTPN2 Inhibitor Program

Protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2), also known as T cell protein tyrosine phosphatase (TC-PTP), is ubiquitously expressed, primarily in hematopoietic and placental cells. As a critical negative regulator of the JAK-STAT pathway, PTPN2 functions to directly regulate signaling through cytokine receptors, including IFNγ. Thus, enhancing IFNγ sensing and signaling through the inhibition of PTPN2 is a potential therapeutic strategy to improve the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy regimens.

About Expert Systems, Inc.

Expert Systems, Inc., an advanced accelerator platform, is equipped with a comprehensive, hybrid AI-based system that covers the entire spectrum of preclinical drug discovery and early development phases. This includes target identification, virtual screening, non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessment, and toxicology. Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary and public databases, Expert Systems employs specialized software tools to evaluate the intellectual property landscape and construct a competitive drug intelligence strategy to de-risk candidate selection for rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trials. Expert Systems has been pivotal in establishing seed and Series A companies, organizing and managing over 30 research and development programs across various financial investors and strategic partners in North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more, visit www.expertsystems.inc

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics LLC is a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company, established through a collaboration between Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment, and Dr. John C. Byrd, dedicated to the identification of both best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors targeting escape mutations in both hematologic and solid cancers. The company harnesses the Expert Systems Inc. hybrid AI platform alongside its key partners' exclusive data, chem-bio platforms, knowledge, and expertise. This enables Eilean Therapeutics to select molecular mechanisms of pathology with high clinical relevance, precisely designing and expediting the discovery and development processes for leading-edge therapies. Eilean Therapeutics is committed to leveraging its unique capabilities and platform to create novel, groundbreaking medicines for patients with hematologic and solid malignancies, marking a new era in targeted cancer therapy. For more information, visit www.eileanther.com

