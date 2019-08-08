Expert Talks on Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing, Precision Medicine, and Breast Cancer Treatment Draw Nearly 20,000 Attendees to the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC welcomed thousands of medical professionals and healthcare leaders to the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo from August 4-8. The meeting featured pioneering advances in medical testing that will help patients get the right diagnoses and the care they need.

As of Wednesday, August 7, nearly 20,000 laboratory medicine professionals had registered for the meeting. More attendees are expected today, the last day of the meeting.

The 71st AACC Clinical Lab Expo also featured 835 exhibitors, which is the highest number of exhibitors in AACC's history. This dynamic exhibit featured groundbreaking tests from all laboratory medicine disciplines, including mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point of care, and automation.

Highlights of the conference program included five plenary talks presented by life sciences visionaries on accelerating the development of new medical tests, the genetic basis of human behavior, tailored breast cancer therapies, the future of precision medicine, and extremely rapid molecular diagnostics.

A special session on direct-to-consumer genetic testing delivered expert insight into how consumer genetic tests fit into the current healthcare paradigm. This session tackled everything from the differences among consumer testing options to the regulations that can either speed up or slow down their proliferation.

Additionally, in a competition to win AACC's Disruptive Technology Award, biotech innovators presented novel technologies that could help more patients get accurate diagnoses. Inflammatix won with its rapid HostDx Sepsis test, which measures the expression of multiple immune system genes to determine if a patient has or is likely to develop the deadly condition sepsis.

"Laboratory medicine has been undergoing a transformation that is not only improving patient care, but also empowering patients to take a more active role in their health," said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. "Advancements in genetic analysis have led to a better understanding of numerous conditions, which in turn is leading to more effective treatments. New paradigms such as direct-to-consumer testing are enabling patients to work more closely with clinicians on medical decisions. This year's AACC Annual Scientific Meeting showcased these exciting areas of progress, and I look forward to seeing what next year's meeting will bring."

The 72nd AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo will be held in Chicago, Illinois from July 26-30, 2020.

About the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from August 4-8. Plenary sessions feature the latest research on accelerating the clinical adoption of new biomedical discoveries, the influence of genetics and brain circuitry on behavior, targeted breast cancer treatment, advances in precision medicine, and extremely rapid molecular diagnostic tests.

At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 800 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center in California with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

