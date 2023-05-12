Expert tips help homeowners keep summer energy costs down

Peterman Brothers, a leading local HVAC company, offers guidelines for keeping cool without putting excessive wear and tear on your home's air conditioning

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, offers tips for area homeowners who want to maximize their families' comfort and savings this summer.

Preventive maintenance ensures your home's cooling system operates efficiently and reliably during the hottest part of the year, helping reduce energy costs, enhance comfort and extend the life of your equipment.

"Taking proactive steps now can make a big difference over the next several months," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Skipping regular maintenance usually results in more expenses in the long run. If your air conditioning goes out suddenly in the middle of summer, you could be facing costly emergency service in addition to inconvenience and discomfort. But adopting some good habits and scheduling a professional tune-up can provide peace of mind throughout the season."

Peterman and his team of expert technicians recommend homeowners follow these best practices for dependable cooling performance this summer:

Replace the filter: Change your system's filter at least once every three months, or more often during seasons when the system is working hard. A new, clean filter helps lower your monthly bills and also extends the life of your equipment for long-term savings.

Install a programmable thermostat: A smart thermostat allows you to match your home's temperature to your family's schedule. With wireless connections, you can even adjust the temperature from your phone, wherever you are.

Use ceiling fans to increase circulation: Ceiling and floor fans help cool air circulate so the cooling system doesn't have to work as hard.

Keep curtains and blinds closed: Sunlight means heat. Use window treatments to keep rooms with large windows cool and save on cooling costs.

: Sunlight means heat. Use window treatments to keep rooms with large windows cool and save on cooling costs. Schedule professional maintenance: A poorly maintained HVAC unit will be less efficient and cost more to run. Regular expert inspections and minor repairs ensure optimal performance, keeping your family cool and your energy costs down. And if it's time for replacement, a planned installation is easier on you and your family — and your bank account.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information or to find out about the Peterman Brothers Protection Club, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

