Expert Training on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Contact George Paasewe for Your Next Event

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Speaker George Paasewe Contributes a Unique Perspective to the DEI Field on the Concept of Code-Switching

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) speaker George Paasewe provides DEI training services to higher education institutions, corporations, organizations, and employers nationwide to increase attendees' cultural awareness, competency, and sensitivity. George is available for in-person as well as virtual training through workshops, webinars, and seminars. He recognizes that the work of DEI entails more than just headcounts, policies, and programs for employers. According to George, it is about valuing and respecting all team members' unique needs, perspectives, and potential.

DEI Speaker George Paasewe George Paasewe Facilities DEI Training to College Students

According to a 2019 diversity and inclusion study conducted by Glassdoor, 61 percent of workers have witnessed or experienced discrimination in the workplace based on age, race, gender, or LGBTQ+ identity. George believes that fear of discrimination in the workplace can prevent employees from bringing their authentic selves to work, which can hinder innovation, creativity, and teamwork.

"The reality is that employees will leave an organization if they do not believe that their presence, thoughts, or talents are valued or taken seriously," George says. "They will find a new employer that values diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging."

George's DEI training sessions focus on the importance of accepting and working alongside individuals from different ethnicities, religions, races, genders, or sexual identity. He strives to help minimize and eliminate prejudice, inform employees of cultural differences, and enhance positive intergroup interaction. In short, he teaches attendees how to understand and coexist with one another.

George's passion for DEI work began when he conducted his 2015 research study on the concept of code-switching. What is code-switching? It is the practice of adjusting one's style of speech, appearance, behavior, or expression to a particular context or situation. George found that code-switching is something we all do naturally as human beings. However, for people of color, code-switching can feel like a requirement when navigating professional settings. He also found that racism is the root cause underlying why people of color feel pressure to code-switch and simultaneously bear the burden of code-switching.

George's research findings propelled him to publish a book titled How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching. Now in its second edition, the book focuses on anti-racist practices that higher education institutions can implement to refine their diversity, equity, and inclusion practices to foster a safe, welcoming, and inclusive campus for staff and students of all backgrounds.

"Any safe work environment will have some diversity training in place because it is essential to create an environment where employees are comfortable and secure," George says. "Those who feel safe in their workplace are happier, more productive, and more likely to stay longer."

To schedule a 15-minute meeting with George to discuss your next DEI training/event click the following link: https://calendly.com/thecodeswitcherllc/15min.

George is the Founder/CEO of The Code-Switcher, a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) public speaking and training company. George earned a Master of Science in Education (M.S.Ed.) degree at Northern Illinois University and holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. He is a professor of sociology at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

George is available for interviews and training on diversity, equity, and inclusion topics surrounding the intersection of race, education, and communication. For more information, contact him at 262-424-5013 or [email protected].

