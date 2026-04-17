Expert.ai and Microsoft Italy together to Accelerate the Adoption of Agentic Architecture

The strategic collaboration brings the EidenAI Suite on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to help large Italian and global organizations easily leverage AI for transforming complex data into reliable, explainable and scalable decisions

LONDON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai and Microsoft Italy announce a strategic collaboration to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence for the most critical and complex business processes. With Expert.ai's EidenAI Suite solutions now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, organizations in Italy and around the world can deploy proven technologies within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, bringing AI into production faster, with greater control and scalability.

The collaboration was established to help businesses move beyond experimentation and use AI as a practical driver of operational transformation. Microsoft Azure is the go-to platform for enabling an enterprise approach that integrates models, data, knowledge and automation within complex workflows while maintaining control, transparency and reliability.

Expert.ai's enterprise-grade solutions, based on a neuro-symbolic approach, combine the adaptability of generative AI with the precision of structured knowledge and business rules. Within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, organizations can support the full AI value chain, from data acquisition and understanding to knowledge creation, AI model orchestration and activation of decisions and processes that are reliable, explainable and auditable.

"We are pleased with Expert.ai's innovation path and with the introduction of its AI solutions into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem. This collaboration addresses a growing priority for Italian businesses: moving AI from experimentation to broad, secure and governable usage. Together with Expert.ai's expertise and solutions, we will help organizations in our country harness AI to drive growth and innovation," said Vincenzo Esposito, CEO Microsoft Italy.

"The organizations that will succeed won't be those that experiment with AI, but the ones that operationalize it in a way that is reliable, governable and scalable. With Microsoft, we are removing the final barrier: closing the gap between AI's potential and the tangible value it can deliver every day within the processes that matter most. Our neuro-symbolic approach makes this possible. By combining generative models with structured knowledge, we enable AI that not only responds, but reasons, explains and can be audited. In an enterprise context, this is essential. Bringing EidenAI to Azure brings our shared vision to life: AI not as an isolated technology, but as a cognitive infrastructure embedded in how people work and how businesses make decisions," said Dario Pardi, Executive Chairman and CEO at Expert.ai.

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About Expert.ai

Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (EXAI:IM) and operating in Europe and North America. Through EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. Among Expert.ai's customers, who are served directly and through partners, are AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, Dow Jones, S&P Commodity Insights and other leading organizations. Dario Pardi, who brings decades of experience at major multinational companies in the ICT sector, is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and a key shareholder of Expert.ai.

For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

SOURCE Expert System