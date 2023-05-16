Expert.ai Launches AI Platform for Life Sciences

New expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences has been chosen as a "Best of Show" finalist for 2023 Bio-IT Awards;

The Platform combines industry language models and AI-based natural language capabilities transforming health and scientific data into insights.

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, the industry leader in providing AI-powered language solutions to enterprises, today announced availability of the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences. With the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences, teams can seamlessly access advanced natural language understanding capabilities, learning methodologies, 3rd-party large language models like BioBert and Bio-GPT as well as customizable pre-built knowledge models to build custom solutions.

Having timely access to relevant scientific data accelerates decision making, improves R&D, and helps bring better medical treatments to market faster. The time and resources required to manually search EHRs (Electronic Health Records) sources, multiple global clinical trial databases and scientific literature publications make data extraction inefficient and prone to omission. As a result, life sciences companies need to capture value from AI-based natural language technologies to drive more efficiency, innovate and transform the business while preserving the highest degrees of security, privacy, and factual accuracy.

Expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences strengthens solutions and industry practice honed from real-world implementations with global organizations and scientific publishers such as Sanofi, New England Journal of Medicine, EBSCO, 3M Health, and INSERM. Through a hybrid AI approach combining natural language tools, enterprise language models and machine learning, the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences fundamentally shifts the way unstructured medical and scientific data is monitored, understood, analyzed and collated. It allows teams to access knowledge and insights typically trapped in medical articles, reports, press releases, clinical research, customer/patient interactions, consent forms, etc. as well as the highest quality and up-to-date knowledge available based on industry standards like MeSH, UMLS Conditions & Interventions and IUPAR.

Key solutions available on the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences

Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences teams can rely on the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences for:

Scientific Claim Validation : Confirm scientific claims against trusted public and private knowledge sources;

: Confirm scientific claims against trusted public and private knowledge sources; Drug Discovery : Extract connections between biomedical entities in literature for in-depth causality analysis to support researchers;

: Extract connections between biomedical entities in literature for in-depth causality analysis to support researchers; Clinical Trial Insights: Monitor clinical trials and social media sources filtered by any combination of indication, drug, mechanism of action, sponsor, or geography to gain insight for clinical trials;

Monitor clinical trials and social media sources filtered by any combination of indication, drug, mechanism of action, sponsor, or geography to gain insight for clinical trials; Regulatory Report Analysis: Accelerate the quality control process of clinical and preclinical reports analysis using sensitive and proprietary data sources prior to their submission to regulatory bodies.

"Life Sciences organizations are transforming their business with AI-based natural language technologies to drive faster and better insights," said Christophe Aubry, Global Head of Value Creation at expert.ai. "But at a time when data needs to be particularly responsive in an industry that has always been in the limelight for its stringent regulations, the problem is striking the right balance between speed and compliance. The expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences offers an effective way to improve efficiency. This enables subject matter experts to capitalize on their expertise and stay up to date with the latest scientific developments to streamline R&D activities, maintain their competitive advantage and ensure a long-term value with tangible and fast ROI."

As one of the finalists of the Bio-IT World "Best of Show" Awards, expert.ai will be showcasing its Platform Life Sciences at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo 2023, where a panel of judges will choose the final awardees. The Best of Show Awards will honor several new products live at the event during the Best of Show Awards Reception beginning at 4:40 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO.

