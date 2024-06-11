Expert.ai Wins Duck Creek 2024 Hatch-a-Thon

Expert.ai showcased its innovative AI-powered claims solution at Formation '24 conference in Dallas, where Duck Creek Advisory Board and attendees selected its Medical Treatment Compliance solution in the "Solutions Partners" category.

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, the industry leader in providing AI-powered language solutions to enterprises, is thrilled to announce that Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, recognized expert.ai as the winner in the Duck Creek Hatch-a-Thon for Solutions Partners category at Formation '24.

Out of 40 entrants, expert.ai solution is distinguished for the ability to automate the very manual and subjective Medical Treatment Compliance process, helping claims professionals to quickly, accurately and effectively handle complex, high-volume insurance language data. In fact, the ability to promptly find the most appropriate information across this massive volume of documents is critical to delivering the best outcomes for accident and injury lines like worker's compensation or auto bodily injury.

Expert.ai's Medical Treatment Compliance solution makes it easy to leverage deep domain expertise and knowledge to identify the right information for faster, more accurate and consistent decision making. With a unique mix of AI-powered capabilities, including generative AI, semantic AI and the expert.ai enterprise language model for Insurance (ELMI), expert.ai enables Duck Creek users to get faster answers to medical compliance questions, reduce unneeded payouts for non-compliant treatments and leverage institutional expertise across any P&C compliance process.

Oliver Werneyer, VP, Product Strategy, Duck Creek Technologies, said: "In the spirit of innovation and progress, the Duck Creek Hatch-a-Thon was not just a competition, but a celebration of forward-thinking solutions that drive the insurance industry towards a more agile and intelligent future. Expert.ai emerged victorious by demonstrating a profound understanding of the challenges faced in the P&C insurance space, particularly in automating the nuanced Medical Treatment Compliance process. Their solution exemplifies the synergy of AI-powered capabilities and deep domain expertise, paving the way for insurers to make more informed, consistent, and efficient decisions. This is a great example of the transformative potential of AI in enhancing the decision-making process, reducing risks and costs, and ultimately delivering superior outcomes."

"At expert.ai, we enable insurers to make faster and better decisions to reduce risk and cost while driving better outcomes," said Antonio Linari, Head of Innovation at expert.ai. "Our solution for medical treatment compliance resonates perfectly with Duck Creek Technologies' commitment to innovate while creating value, delivering tangible business results and enhanced customer experience. We are looking forward to showcasing how we're advancing the Duck Creek suite with AI and innovating for insurers."

To learn more about the winning expert.ai solution, visit https://www.expert.ai/resource/expert-ai-medical-treatment-compliance/https://duckcreek.wistia.com/medias/89fu5nff11

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI: IM) is the leading enterprise AI company solving complex language challenges. Our solutions deliver key information for publishers, streamline operations for insurers, drive revelations for pharmaceutical giants, and enhance customer interactions within financial services – all while automating traditional labor-intensive methods. By combining deep domain expertise with the finest attributes of Large Language Models, Machine Learning, and Symbolic AI, we are at the leading edge of linguistic advancements in hybrid AI. With a global presence in Europe and North America, we proudly serve Fortune 1000 clients around the world.

For more information visit https://www.expert.ai/

SOURCE Expert System