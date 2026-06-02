ExpertCLICK Founder Reverses Retirement Plans, Announces Major Expansion Following Health Setback and Company Rebirth

44th Annual Yearbook Published, InterviewCLICK Relaunched, NewsUSA Partnership Formed, and New Membership Program Introduced

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After planning to retire and close ExpertCLICK.com at the end of 2025, founder and publisher Mitchell P. Davis has announced a dramatic reversal of course, unveiling five major initiatives designed to strengthen and expand the company he founded more than four decades ago.

Davis said he originally intended to retire upon turning 70 and discontinue operations of ExpertCLICK, the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons, and related services.

ExpertClick

"I was not convinced anyone else could properly carry on the mission of ExpertCLICK, so my plan was simply to close the company," Davis said. "Then a series of unexpected events changed everything."

The company was hacked in December 2025 but successfully restored. Shortly afterward, Davis suffered a serious fall that resulted in a herniated disk, requiring 12 days of hospitalization and 30 days of rehabilitation.

"While lying flat on my back, I realized my legacy should be more than simply being the caretaker who closed the doors of ExpertCLICK," Davis said. "I decided it was time to rebuild, improve and prepare the organization for the future."

As part of that effort, Davis announced five major developments:

44th Annual Yearbook Published

ExpertCLICK has released the 44th Annual Edition of the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons, continuing one of the longest-running expert source directories in America. The 368-page publication was released May 6 and is available through ExpertBook.com and Amazon. Grab the PDF at www.ExpertBook.com.

InterviewCLICK Returns

The company has relaunched InterviewCLICK.com, a platform that allows journalists to post source requests and experts to provide public responses. The service is designed to help reporters locate qualified sources while providing experts with additional visibility and search engine exposure. See the questions & answers at www.InterviewClick.com.

Partnership with NewsUSA

ExpertCLICK has entered into a partnership with NewsUSA that includes cross-promotional opportunities and access to NewsUSA's AI Visibility Score technology, which measures how organizations appear across AI-powered search platforms and digital assistants. Get your score at www.NewsUSA.ai.

Return to the TALKERS Convention

Davis will return to the TALKERS conference in New York City this month, distributing copies of the Yearbook of Experts to radio hosts, producers and industry professionals attending the annual event. More than 175 broadcasters are expected to receive information about obtaining complimentary access to the publication and journalist resources. See more at www.Talkers.com

Long-Term Ownership and Succession Plan

Davis also announced plans to establish a broader ownership structure designed to ensure the company's continuity for future generations. Under the proposal, ownership interests would eventually be distributed among employees, former employees, family members, vendors, partners and key contributors who helped build the organization.

The long-term plan also envisions a gradual transition of leadership responsibilities to publisher Don White.

New Membership Program

Alongside the relaunch, ExpertCLICK has introduced a new three-level membership program designed to help experts, authors, consultants, executives and speakers increase media visibility.

The program includes a complimentary lifetime Presence Membership, a Classic Membership beginning at $79 per month, and a Premier Membership beginning at $129 per month. Benefits include online press rooms, media visibility tools, journalist access, news release distribution and enhanced search placement throughout the ExpertCLICK platform.

"Our mission remains the same: helping journalists find qualified experts while helping experts become easier to discover," Davis said. "After everything that happened this year, I have come to appreciate that ExpertCLICK is more than a business. It is a community, a mission and a resource that has helped thousands of experts connect with journalists for more than four decades."

About ExpertCLICK

ExpertCLICK helps journalists, producers, podcasters and event planners locate experts, authorities and spokespersons for interviews, commentary and speaking engagements. The company publishes online press rooms, distributes news releases and produces the annual Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons. For more than 20 years, ExpertCLICK has connected experts with media professionals seeking credible sources.

Media Contact:

Mitchell P. Davis

(202) 333-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE ExpertClick