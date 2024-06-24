ExpertConnect Litigation Support Appoints Jay V. Prabhu, Former Senior Federal Prosecutor and Chief of Cybercrime Unit, as Managing Director and General Counsel

Accomplished senior DOJ official brought in to help manage client portfolio and guide overarching client services

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpertConnect Litigation Support, one of the nation's most prominent expert witness search and placement firms, today announced that Jay V. Prabhu has been named Managing Director and General Counsel. Mr. Prabhu will both lead the firm's legal functions and work with the executive team to support the company's long-term direction and growth.

Prabhu, a seasoned attorney with nearly 30 years of high profile legal experience, previously served as the Chief of Cybercrime for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia and a Senior Counsel in DOJ's Criminal Division Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section. His work in the legal arena has been formidable as indicated by the wide ranging and impactful litigation he spearheaded. Jay was bestowed with the prestigious John Marshall Award, the highest DOJ honor for attorneys, in 2018 and the Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award by the National Asian and Pacific American Bar Association in 2021 for his lifetime achievements. Mr. Prabhu enjoys an impressive academic background, having obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College, a Master's of Public Policy from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and, lastly, a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

"It's a real triumph to partner with someone of Jay's caliber," states Eric Broyles, CEO and Founder of ExpertConnect Litigation Support. "He brings a breadth of perspective and strategic expertise to our critical support services and, importantly, will position us well to capitalize on emerging opportunities. I have known Jay since we were both Summer Associates at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in the mid-1990s and I know his tremendous litigation experience and expertise will help to support our experts in providing exceptional expert witness services to our clients"

"As a senior litigator, I've been confronted with a myriad of legal challenges and thus know all too well how indispensable areas, such as solid preparation, subject matter expertise, and risk mitigation, are to maintaining a healthy litigation lifecycle," explained Jay. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in my new roles and, in doing so, championing the needs of our clients."

About ExpertConnect Litigation Support

ExpertConnect Litigation Support, LLC manages a broad-based network of over 150,000 subject matter experts in all industry sectors who provide consulting and testifying expert witness services to the nation's leading law firms, corporations, and also to government agencies. ExpertConnect is based in Washington, D.C.

Media Contact

[email protected]

202-329-1389

SOURCE ExpertConnect Litigation Support