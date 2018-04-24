Expertise Enhancements: Tian Jia To Join SciDex As An Advisor

SciDex seeks to break up the dominance of scientific foundations and corporations, which largely monopolize the USD $187 billion market for data that scientists, doctors, and engineers rely on. To break their hold, the platform will serve as a marketplace for the independent exchange of data. Using smart contracts, a secure cryptocurrency, and other blockchain innovations, it will make it easy for scientists to share and obtain the information they need without paying the big institutions.

Tian Jia has extensive experience with cryptocurrencies and other blockchain applications. He also understands the importance of and barriers to accessing scientific data, thanks to his background in computational neuroscience. With this experience, he has the insight to anticipate and respond to all the challenges and opportunities the platform will face.

SciDex Solutions

SciDex has developed an array of tools to break the dominance of scientific data corporations and foundations, including:

A marketplace where scientists and professionals of all stripes can buy and sell the data they need without the interference of the major institutions

A cryptocurrency, the SciToken, that rewards everyone who contributes to the platform

Smart contracts, or contracts that enact their own provisions using instructions from the blockchain, to ensure exchanges go smoothly

Artificial intelligence technology that allows users to search through enormous amounts of information and find the specific data they need

These tools don't just make life easier for scientists and professionals. They have the potential to radically transform modern research and development. With easier access to data, scientists will be able to understand the natural world and develop new technologies more quickly and effectively than ever before. If successful, SciDex may advance human progress by leaps and bounds.

Tian Jia's Technical Skills

Just as SciDex may accelerate scientific progress, Tian Jia will accelerate the platform's progress. The Beijing-based entrepreneur is adept at both science and cryptocurrencies, having taken an interest in both since the beginning of his career. After graduating from Tsinghua University with a degree in Computer Science & Technology, he adopted Bitcoin in 2011. He became the Chief Scientist for the Bitcoin Fund of China in 2013, and has invested in other cryptocurrency and blockchain ventures like Internet of Services, Cortex, and Data.co. He also takes a strong interest in computational neuroscience, having played a leading role in several AI development efforts.

Tian Jia's experience will help him advance virtually every project SciDex is working on, but he is equally enthusiastic about helping SciDex progress. "SciDex is dedicated to accelerating and facilitating the process of scientific research all over the world," said Tian Jia. "It is set to revolutionize the way we share data, and is the most ambitious project I've ever seen in this field."

As a cryptocurrency expert, he can help make the SciToken more secure and valuable. Likewise, his background in AI will let him contribute to the platform's search engine, while his blockchain experience gives him insight into smart contracts. And as a scientist himself, he knows the barriers to accessing scientific data and how important it is to break them down.

