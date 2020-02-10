Expertise.com Selects Attorney Douglas Borthwick as one of the 2020 Best Family Law Lawyers in Riverside, CA

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

Feb 10, 2020, 08:36 ET

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Said Expertise.com, "We scored family law lawyers on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the divorce lawyers in Riverside, CA." The selection criteria were:

  1. Reputation. A history of delighted customers and outstanding service.
  2. Credibility. Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards.
  3. Experience. Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.
  4. Availability. Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.
  5. Professionalism. Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect.

We are honored to announce that Mr. Borthwick has met the above criteria and is well-deserving of this high distinction.

www.expertise.com/ca/riverside/divorce-attorney

"Mr. Borthwick loves the practice of law and serving people. He has served me and my business very well over the years and I look forward to his assistance for many years to come. He has my full trust and confidence."- Javid Matin, Accu Signs, Owner and Manager

"Douglas Borthwick is an intelligent, astute, and a hands-on attorney that cares. He has taken care of me and my general stores on many occasions. He has my support 100 percent."Massoud Pejman, D&D Markets, Owner and Manager

Media Contact: John Walter
Phone: 714-564-9400
Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick
Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick
Telephone: 714-654-6742
Firm website: www.borthwicklawyer.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

