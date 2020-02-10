Expertise.com Selects Attorney Douglas Borthwick as one of the 2020 Best Family Law Lawyers in Riverside, CA
Feb 10, 2020, 08:36 ET
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Said Expertise.com, "We scored family law lawyers on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the divorce lawyers in Riverside, CA." The selection criteria were:
- Reputation. A history of delighted customers and outstanding service.
- Credibility. Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards.
- Experience. Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.
- Availability. Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.
- Professionalism. Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect.
We are honored to announce that Mr. Borthwick has met the above criteria and is well-deserving of this high distinction.
www.expertise.com/ca/riverside/divorce-attorney
"Mr. Borthwick loves the practice of law and serving people. He has served me and my business very well over the years and I look forward to his assistance for many years to come. He has my full trust and confidence."- Javid Matin, Accu Signs, Owner and Manager
"Douglas Borthwick is an intelligent, astute, and a hands-on attorney that cares. He has taken care of me and my general stores on many occasions. He has my support 100 percent." – Massoud Pejman, D&D Markets, Owner and Manager
Media Contact: John Walter
Phone: 714-564-9400
Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick
Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick
Telephone: 714-654-6742
Firm website: www.borthwicklawyer.com
SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick
