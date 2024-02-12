Experts advise Indianapolis homeowners to protect their pipes from freezing

News provided by

Peterman Brothers

12 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Peterman Brothers, a top area plumbing service provider, offers tips to reduce the risk of burst pipes, water damage and unexpected repair or replacement costs

INDIANAPOLIS , Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, recommends homeowners take preventive action to reduce the risk of frozen pipes this winter.

As temperatures drop, pipes can freeze, blocking the flow of water inside. If the water freezes and expands, the pipes could burst, resulting in water damage and repair or replacement costs.

Continue Reading
Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, recommends homeowners take preventive action to reduce the risk of frozen pipes this winter.
Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, recommends homeowners take preventive action to reduce the risk of frozen pipes this winter.

"It doesn't have to get very cold for your pipes to freeze and burst, but it can result in extensive damage and be a major headache to fix," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Emergency service can be disruptive, and you may face substantial unexpected costs to repair the damage and replace the damaged pipes."

A few simple steps now, however, can ensure your home's pipes stay protected and keep water running, even during frigid temperatures. Peterman advises homeowners to:

  • Set the thermostat to 55 degrees or above: Even if you're away for long periods, maintaining a minimum temperature of 55 degrees will keep most indoor pipes from freezing.
  • Open cabinet and vanity doors: Letting your home's heated air reach the pipes underneath your kitchen and bathroom sinks reduces the risk that they will freeze.
  • Keep the taps open: Allow a slow trickle of cold water to drip from the sink or bathtub faucet, especially if those fixtures are connected to exterior pipes.
  • Inspect the insulation: Over time, gaps in your home's insulation will start allowing cold air to seep inside. Replace aging insulation, weatherproof doors and windows and check unheated areas such as basements, attics and crawlspaces for drafts. Pipes can be wrapped for insulations, too. Pay close attention to pipes serving unheated areas or located in exterior walls, which are more likely to freeze.

If your pipes do freeze, you can carefully thaw them using a mild source of heat such as an electric heating pad, hair dryer, space heater, or even simply a blanket or towel soaked with hot water wrapped around the pipes. Don't use high heat or an open flame. Turn on the taps; the flow of water inside the pipes will help them thaw.

Know where your home's main water valve is located, in the event of a broken or burst pipe. You can prevent major water damage by cutting off the water supply.

"A small investment of time and money can potentially save you thousands of dollars in damage," Peterman said. "Taking the time to understand the risks and put some precautions in place can give you and your family peace of mind as we get through the coldest months of the year."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any electrical, HVAC or plumbing needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/

About Peterman Brothers
Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Peterman Brothers

Also from this source

Tax credits make energy-efficient heat pump technology more accessible, Indianapolis experts say

Tax credits make energy-efficient heat pump technology more accessible, Indianapolis experts say

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, reminds homeowners that available tax credits can...
Peterman Brothers offers tips for winter electrical safety

Peterman Brothers offers tips for winter electrical safety

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, advises area residents to take steps now to ensure...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.