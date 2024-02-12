Experts advise Indianapolis homeowners to protect their pipes from freezing

Peterman Brothers, a top area plumbing service provider, offers tips to reduce the risk of burst pipes, water damage and unexpected repair or replacement costs

INDIANAPOLIS , Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, recommends homeowners take preventive action to reduce the risk of frozen pipes this winter.

As temperatures drop, pipes can freeze, blocking the flow of water inside. If the water freezes and expands, the pipes could burst, resulting in water damage and repair or replacement costs.

"It doesn't have to get very cold for your pipes to freeze and burst, but it can result in extensive damage and be a major headache to fix," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Emergency service can be disruptive, and you may face substantial unexpected costs to repair the damage and replace the damaged pipes."

A few simple steps now, however, can ensure your home's pipes stay protected and keep water running, even during frigid temperatures. Peterman advises homeowners to:

Set the thermostat to 55 degrees or above: Even if you're away for long periods, maintaining a minimum temperature of 55 degrees will keep most indoor pipes from freezing.

Open cabinet and vanity doors: Letting your home's heated air reach the pipes underneath your kitchen and bathroom sinks reduces the risk that they will freeze.

Keep the taps open: Allow a slow trickle of cold water to drip from the sink or bathtub faucet, especially if those fixtures are connected to exterior pipes.

Allow a slow trickle of cold water to drip from the sink or bathtub faucet, especially if those fixtures are connected to exterior pipes. Inspect the insulation: Over time, gaps in your home's insulation will start allowing cold air to seep inside. Replace aging insulation, weatherproof doors and windows and check unheated areas such as basements, attics and crawlspaces for drafts. Pipes can be wrapped for insulations, too. Pay close attention to pipes serving unheated areas or located in exterior walls, which are more likely to freeze.

If your pipes do freeze, you can carefully thaw them using a mild source of heat such as an electric heating pad, hair dryer, space heater, or even simply a blanket or towel soaked with hot water wrapped around the pipes. Don't use high heat or an open flame. Turn on the taps; the flow of water inside the pipes will help them thaw.

Know where your home's main water valve is located, in the event of a broken or burst pipe. You can prevent major water damage by cutting off the water supply.

"A small investment of time and money can potentially save you thousands of dollars in damage," Peterman said. "Taking the time to understand the risks and put some precautions in place can give you and your family peace of mind as we get through the coldest months of the year."

