Experts Analyze 4 Strategies to Monetize Your Data and Gain Competitive Edge

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Archana Vidyasekar and Chaitanya Habib, our Visionary Innovation Group experts, along with Chandos Quill, SVP & General Manager at ALC , and Trey Stephens , Data Monetization Expert Consultant at ACXIOM , for the webinar " 4 Ways to Monetize Data " on August 7 at 11 a.m. EDT.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3mj

"Data sharing between businesses is becoming imperative. While data bartering and open data models have been enabling this exchange in the last couple of years, looking ahead, the data market will become more formalized as businesses realize the potential in data as a product and explore direct selling models to monetize its value," said Vidyasekar.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover the key implications of data monetization to a company's operating models and business functions.

and business functions. Jump innovation roadblocks by tapping into new pools of data within an organization and enhancing existing products and services.

within an organization and enhancing existing products and services. Identify growth opportunities such as new markets and additional revenue streams .

and additional . Find out how data monetization will evolve in the future and disrupt traditional industries like Automotive and Healthcare.

"The foundation of a successful data monetization model is identifying the right strategy, design and architecture for building a compliant and secure data ecosystem. Understanding the pricing levers, the value of data that is linked to innovation, and responsibly managing consented data in the cyber-physical world is essential as we seek further digital transformation," concluded Habib.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.



