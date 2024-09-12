SOUTH DARENTH, Kent, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade invites journalists to visit their stand at IAA Transportation 2024 on Monday 16th September for a presentation titled 'Navigating the Future: Transport Regulations in the AI Age'. The session will explore the key challenges faced by fleet operators, OEMs, and bodybuilders, offering guidance on how to effectively navigate these evolving regulations.

Experts at Brigade to present commercial vehicle safety insights during press event at IAA Transportation 2024

Starting at 14.10, a twenty-minute session will feature a presentation by a representative from Brigade and offer insights and advice about commercial vehicle safety and the GSR, including R151, R158 and R159, as well as information on the DVS directive in Greater London.

During the event, Brigade will be answering questions regarding the latest advancements in commercial vehicle safety technology, highlight the recent regulatory changes and assist fleet operators in navigating its range of compliant solutions. These include AI cameras (R158), Radar Predict (R151), Front Radar (R159) as well as others.

The EU estimates that the new vehicle regulations will save more than 25,000 lives and prevent at least 140,000 serious injuries by 2038, making them crucial to improving road safety standards for all.

John Osmant, Managing Director of Brigade Elektronik GmbH, said:

"We are looking forward to welcoming journalists to our stand and answering any questions they might have in relation to the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

"Brigade has spent years painstakingly researching and developing the best and most reliable solutions that will meet not only the regulations for GSR, but also covering regulations for those with fleets operating in Greater London under the DVS directive and in Italy, under Municipal Resolution 971/2023 Milan Blind Spot. This is a chance to tap into that knowledge and find out more about the newest solutions."

Brigade Elektronik GmbH's press presentation will take place on Monday 16th September at 14.10 at its stand located in Halle 12, Stand B70. Refreshments will be provided. All journalists are welcome to attend. Please register your interest with [email protected]

Brigade Elektronik GmbH will be attending IAA Transportation 2024 at Hannover Fairground, Messegelande, Hannover, Germany from September 17th to 20th and exhibiting its range of fleet transport safety systems. Find them in Hall 12, Stand B70.

Notes to Editors

Brigade Electronics is a worldwide market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Brigade's products work to reduce the risk of collisions and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Brigade's product portfolio includes 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, obstacle detection sensors, obstacle detection radar, and digital recorders.

WHAT WE DO

We are a dedicated team of people that are passionate about saving lives by providing commercial vehicle and mobile machinery drivers, fleet managers, and manufacturers around the world with safety systems, data and services that help improve efficiency and prevent collisions between vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles, and objects.

We love to pioneer new technologies and then develop and refine them into industry leading, high quality and reliable solutions for our OEM and aftermarket customers.

https://brigade-electronics.com/de/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503958/Brigade_press_event.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017767/4908237/Brigade_Logo.jpg

