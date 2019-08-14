Experts Convene at AKC Canine Health Foundation National Parent Club Canine Health Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 AKC Canine Health Foundation National Parent Club Canine Health Conference, held August 9-11 in St. Louis, MO, brought together researchers, American Kennel Club (AKC) Parent Club members, breeders, veterinarians, veterinary residents, and veterinary students to discuss the latest findings in canine health research. The biennial event, sponsored by Purina, also hosted break-out sessions for veterinary students (sponsored by the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA) and AKC), panel discussions with researchers, and social events to facilitate networking and collaboration among attendees, all with the goal of improving the health and well-being of dogs.

CHF, the largest funder in the world of health research exclusively for dogs, currently manages an active research grants portfolio of almost $10 million in 128 research studies addressing canine cancer, infectious diseases, cardiology, epilepsy and much more, available to view at akcchf.org/portfolio. Since the organization was founded in 1995, CHF-supported research has resulted in over 750 peer reviewed scientific and veterinary publications cited more than 26,000 times, demonstrating the impact and relevance of their funded studies.

"This Conference provides a unique and important opportunity for those who invest in and conduct health research to interact and discuss outcomes and ideas to directly benefit the overall health and well-being of dogs," states CHF Chief Executive Officer, Diane Brown, DVM, PhD, DACVP. "We appreciate hearing the shared voices of attendees that include our dedicated supporters, and our partners from Purina, OFA, AKC, Elanco Animal Health, and Pet Partners Insurance."

Highlights from the 2019 conference include:

"Purina has been proud to be the lead sponsor of the AKC Canine Health Foundation National Parent Club Canine Health Conference since the first conference was held twenty years ago," states Ann Viklund, Purina Director of Conformation. "When industry, science, and dog lovers unite, we make great strides for healthy dogs as demonstrated through this long-term and productive partnership between Purina and CHF."

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $52 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

