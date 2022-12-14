EXPERTS CONVERGE TO CHART PATH AHEAD FOR WEDDING INDUSTRY AT SAN JUAN MARRIOTT RESORT & STELLARIS CASINO

In a session titled Traditions, Trends & New Inspirations for Destination Weddings, industry experts gathered to discuss the state of the industry and why Puerto Rico provides the ideal getaway for a destination wedding and honeymoon.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America recently partnered with Wish Upon a Wedding, a non-profit organization that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness or life-altering health circumstances, to bring together top meeting and event experts to discuss the future of the industry. Combined with an immersive itinerary exploring the diverse destination wedding offerings of Marriott International's portfolio in Puerto Rico, the group came together in the newly renovated ballroom at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. In a panel discussion titled Traditions, Trends & New Inspirations for Destination Weddings, these experts uncovered new trends guiding the industry and shared insights into destination weddings and why an island like Puerto Rico will be especially popular in the year ahead.

Panelists at San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino Lunch at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

The panel was moderated by Maya Jain, Founder of Tyrian Purple Consulting and Wish Upon a Wedding NY Committee Chair, and included Tara Consolati, Founder of Tara Consolati Events and Wish Upon a Wedding NY Committee Treasurer; Marina Luri-Clark, Founder of Marina Luri Events; Courtney Armbrust, Founder of Meridian Events; Joy Locke, Founder of LOCKE Projects; Ana Agosto, owner of Puerto Rican wedding and event coordination company Ana Agosto Events and Glenmarie Perez, Social Sales Manager at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Among the key findings were:

Destination Weddings – 25% of a Billion-Dollar Industry

The global destination wedding market is growing exponentially, expected to increase from $21.43 billion in 2022 to $64.01 billion by 2026. A full one in four US couples are now opting for this type of celebration in a trend that shows no sign of slowing down. This is in part due to a majority of the planned 2022 celebrations being rescheduled events from the last two years in addition to, couples who became engaged during the pandemic. Puerto Rico is an especially popular choice and since it is a US territory, Americans don't even need to bring passports, exchange currency, or upgrade their cell phone plans. Couples feel a world away without the hassle that comes along with getting married in another country.

Weddings for a New Generation

When it comes to planning a wedding, the members of Generation Z and even younger Millennials are prioritizing things a bit differently than their parents did, and understanding what they care about will help define what comes next for planners and event specialists. The group was in agreement that in true Gen Z fashion, the cohort is embracing wedding concepts that are highly personalized and unique. This is resulting in smaller ceremonies, an emphasis on conservation and sustainability, and doing away with a registry altogether and asking for donations to an organization of the couple's choice as a gift.

Small Ceremonies

Panelist and industry experts agree that Gen Z is focused on keeping their weddings close and intimate. In fact, many Gen Zers would prefer to elope or hold a small ceremonies. This increased focus on small ceremonies goes hand-in-hand with destination escapes that allow couples to celebrate their nuptials in paradise with their closest friends and family.

Eco-Conscious Decisions

Environmental impacts are important to Gen Z and the panelist agreed that they have seen an increase in eco-conscious decisions being made by couples when it comes to prepping and planning their weddings. The group agreed that a destination wedding that supports local vendors is a great way to lower the carbon footprint of an event. Similar to how the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino partnered with Javier Martinez , President and Art Director of event design group AKUA to transform the panel discussion space, properties should prioritize local event production as a way to not only support local businesses but align to the same value set as their customer base.

Charitable Registries

Similarly, since Gen Z is more socially conscious, they are acutely aware of the privileges that they have compared to others. Several of the panelists noted that in the past year, the number of couples opting for the inclusion of a charity, such as Wish Upon A Wedding or one of significance to the couple, on their wedding registry.

Experiential Packages for a New Generation

The panel discussion led into a further analysis of how destinations in general and hotels and resorts in particular, can meet these changing needs. The group placed an emphasis on how properties need strong vendor ties as they are critically important to the destination event planning process. They agreed that proposal packages and experiential guest itineraries can be a great first step.

Proposal Packages

For many couples, the proposal can be as much pressure as the big day and most don't think about bringing in a planner to help facilitate this type of event. The group recommended that hotels and resorts should put together a package for couples looking to pop the question with a local planner. This will take some of the pressure off of the couple and allow them to make the most of this event.

Experiential Guest Itineraries

Many guests who attend destination weddings take the opportunity to extend the trip into a vacation for themselves. Experts agreed that hotels and resorts should offer curated and experiential guest itineraries while planning wedding festivities with the couple. During the panel, Marina Luri-Clark , Founder of Marina Luri Events stated, "Curating suggested itineraries for guests is one of those extra touches that will make a destination wedding trip go from great to spectacular." Joy Locke , Founder of LOCKE Projects added, "We recommend creating a suggested itinerary rather than a fully scheduled one, so people can still feel free to see the sites and do the things they may want to do on their own."

Puerto Rico – A Domestic Destination

When the question was posed to the group, why get married in Puerto Rico, Ana Agosto, owner of Puerto Rican wedding and event coordination company Ana Agosto Events added, "Destination weddings allow you to spend more time with family and friends and since the tropical destination is just a domestic flight away, the island is the perfect domestic destination to reconnect and celebrate life and love."

Why Puerto Rico ?

The group agreed that Puerto Rico offered distinct advantages, inclusive of the fact that travelers from the U.S don't require a passport for entry as well as the variety of experiences available on island. Whether travelers are coming to the island for their nuptials or as a wedding guest, the island welcomes guests to explore some of the oldest Spanish settlements in the New World, the distinctive gastronomy of the island, the only tropical rainforest that's part of the U.S. National Forest Service, and even experiences in one of the world's bioluminescent bays.

Top Venues on the Island

The panel was also able to experience first-hand the Marriott International portfolio on the island including:



San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino





The resort allows guests to take advantage of a recent $20-million renovation, including its new 7,000 sqft Grand Ballroom and pays homage to the Puerto Rican landscape, making it the perfect back drop for any celebration or event. Regardless of the guest desire, a private beachfront wedding, beautiful sundeck garden ceremony or a big ballroom event, we have the resort has the perfect option their special day.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve



Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve





The Reserve is located on the Island's northern shores and features an array of event spaces and amenities required for unforgettable celebrations. Top spaces include The Surf Ballroom, is a large event area with floor to ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of the beach and Spa Botánico, a luxury sanctuary set amongst the site's 100-year-old Ficus tree which allows guests to experience events that are heightened and harmonized by nature.





AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado





Providing flexible and elegant event spaces, this hotel can offer a reception of up to 200 guests at Bar.C.lona Rooftop, alongside intimate to large business or social events.





La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort





The beachfront resort provides over 25,000 square feet of space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, all with one of a kind ocean and city views. The stunning Perla venue a unique space with a shell floating amidst ocean waves overlooking the Atlantic Ocean from every angle.



As these properties fall under the Marriott International portfolio, couples who are also Marriott Bonvoy members can earn points for qualifying meetings and events at eligible hotels and resorts. Members can earn up to 60,000 points per event on eligible room, food, beverages and audio/visual charges, while Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members can earn up to 105,000 points per event.

As a continuation of their partnership with Wish Upon a Wedding, Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin American will be providing several auction prizes for the organizations annual gala as well as continuing to partner with the organization as they work to grant wishes for couples facing serious illness or life-altering health circumstances.

For those looking to listen to the full panel discussion, a recording is available here for download. Additionally a full breakdown of each Marriott property's event capabilities can be found here, along with imagery from the on site experience here, courtesy of Dani Fine Photography.

