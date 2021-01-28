Experts Daniel Gaynor, Fabricio Nuñez, Nicholas Powers, and John Tsoukalis Promoted to Principal at The Brattle Group

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that four experts were recently promoted to Principal: Daniel Gaynor, Fabricio Nuñez, Nicholas Powers, and John Tsoukalis.

"These incredible professionals support clients through their expertise in competition, industrial organization, international arbitration, wholesale energy markets, and other areas," shared Brattle President & Principal David Sunding. "They are extraordinary examples of the next generation of Brattle's leadership team, and we look forward to many more years of shared successes."

Our new Principals:

Daniel Gaynor

Dr. Gaynor, a former FTC economist, has extensive experience in antitrust and competition matters, with a focus on analyzing the competitive effects of mergers and acquisitions as well as various horizontal and vertical restraints.

Fabricio Nuñez

Dr. Nuñez is an economist with corporate and consulting experience in finance, valuation, securities, and trading. He has prepared expert testimony on valuation matters before the ICSID and the ICC, and has advised clients in international arbitration proceedings and in litigation in US federal and state courts.

Nicholas Powers

Dr. Powers specializes in conducting econometric and economic analysis and applying concepts from industrial organization and regulatory economics to competition, regulatory, and other litigation matters. In addition to his consulting work, Dr. Powers led the project that later became BGreen, our firm-wide sustainability initiative.

John Tsoukalis

Mr. Tsoukalis has broad experience helping clients respond to a range of issues related to wholesale power markets. He is an expert in electric market modeling, analyzing regional market participation, transmission rate design, market design, detection of market manipulation and damages analyses, and strategic planning.

About The Brattle Group

The Brattle Group analyzes complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 400 talented professionals worldwide, with 11 offices across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com .

SOURCE The Brattle Group

