Experts from 20 countries gather to provide Belt and Road related education for business owners

Experts identified that cultural differences result in different sets of business etiquette and ethical practices from country to country will pose a major challenge to foreign business investments targeting the BRI regions. Sun Yusheng, Vice-President of China Central Television pointed out during the BRI International Seminar that there is a need to respect and adopt these practices from different cultures. This will eventually lead to a business's success along the Belt and Road.

In mid 2017, experts from 20 countries pooled together expertise and resources to provide Belt and Road related business education. These educative resources are housed in a mobile application - OBOR EDU, made available on iOS and Andriod platforms. The aim of this project is to help Chinese entrepreneurs learn native business knowledge, thereby power the next wave of Chinese business activity in the region.

These resources include native business terminology, hiring practices, in depth analysis of sunrise industries, unspoken local business practices and more. The information is provided by highly experienced business organization leaders and successful local entrepreneurs, and curated by a highly acclaimed publisher in China.

Business owners across the Belt and Road regions have expressed keen interest in the idea and look forward to making use of these educational resources, in hopes of speeding up their efforts in penetrating the BRI regions.

