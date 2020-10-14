Experts from Huawei USA to Lead Panel on 5G Connectivity at CCA's 2020 Annual Convention

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from Huawei Technologies USA will join CCA's 2020 Annual Convention for a panel discussion focused on how widespread 5G connectivity can benefit consumers while unlocking economic and social value. Hosted virtually on October 21, CCA's 2020 Annual Convention is the only event in North America to focus exclusively on smart strategies, technology innovations, and business opportunities for carriers in an increasingly mobile world. As a result, it brings together more senior decision makers from more carrier organizations than any other tradeshow in the United States.

The panel discussion titled, "5G: Adding New Value – Together," will take place on October 21st at 9:15 a.m. ET, and will focus on how 5G will unleash economic and social value in the future, the benefits for consumers and how we can achieve 5G networks together. Experts including Don Morrissey, VP of Government Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA, Mohamed Madkour, VP of Wireless Network Marketing and Solutions at Huawei Technologies USA and Joe Franell, President of Blue Mountain Networks will join together to address the benefits and challenges of 5G in a panel discussion. The session will be moderated by Jeff Mucci, CEO and Head of Industry Insights for Arden Media Company, publisher of RCR Wireless News.

5G is taking connectivity to new heights all over the world – but it is not without its detractors. This discussion will clarify myths about 5G and highlight opportunities including connecting rural areas, transforming education and stimulating the economy.

For more information and to register for "5G: Adding New Value – Together," visit: https://www.cca-convention.org/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / [email protected]

SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA

Related Links

http://www.huawei.com

