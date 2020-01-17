Experts From Over Than 30 Countries Took Part in the 11th Gaidar Forum

MOSCOW, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Gaidar Forum, organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) completed its work. The two-day program consisted of 85 expert sessions featured speakers from more than 30 countries. The substantial agenda of the forum was related to the annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly given by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The forum participants discussed various issues, such as the measures for increasing people's incomes, the inhibition of inequality growth, the development of education and healthcare, the prospects of the EAEU and BRICS, the improvement of the investment climate and the new geopolitical formation of Eurasia, and key issues of monetary policy and the tax system.

In 2020 the forum brought together a diverse array of speakers, including leading world economists, heads of international scientific centers, and business education experts. The guests included deputy director of the directorate for financial and enterprise affairs of the OECD Matilda Mesnard, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University Kenneth Rogoff, professor of financial institutions at Columbia Business School Charles Kalomiris, executive president of IE University in Madrid Santiago Inigues, dean of the Sorbonne business school Eric Lamark, director of the center for sustainable development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs, director of the European bureau for policy consulting and social research Bernd Marin.

"About 10 or 12 years ago with the emergence of the Great Financial crisis the world has changed and therefore many concepts report aside unconventional approaches well developed etc. But we cannot throw the old textbooks away because we are in a new era. The history of hundreds of years has taught us so many robust lessons that it will be a great tragedy if we throw them away only because in 2008 the system was found unprepared. We must not lose sight of the compass," said the Chairman of JPMorgan Chase International Jacob Frenkel.

Among speakers at the forum were Rae Kwon Chung, professor Emeritus at Incheon National University who participated as a discussion focused on best practices for the implementation of sustainable development goals. As a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 "for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change."

The event also included a presentation of a book written by the Senior Fellow at Yale University Stephen Roach. In his work, he describes the US-China relationship with the psychological term 'codependency'. The author uses insights from human psychology to assess the behavior of national economies and his view, pointing that the frictions that always occur in codependent relationships, turned into a trade war between the two countries.

One of the key topics of the current geopolitical agenda was discussed by Vladimir Mau, Rector of the RANEPA and Nicolas Sarkozy, French President in 2007–2012. The open dialogue was devoted to fates of Europe and the world in the coming decade. When arguing about the future of Europe, the French politician claimed that he holds a strong belief in social, economic and political content. However, he believes that "there will be several Europes".

"There will be Europe of Europes if it is possible to say so There will be EU Europe, Schengen Europe, which has to address the migration problem, and there will be European cooperation that will solve the defense problem," said Nicolas Sarkozy, "And I would like to wish the creation of a new organization with three founders: EU, Russia, and Turkey. This organization must solve security and economy issues in the territory from the Atlantic to Baikal."

Over 11 years, the Gaidar Forum held at the Presidential Academy under the auspices of the Government of the Russian Federation, has become one of the most respected expert platforms that traditionally determine the vector for public and academic discussion.

11th Gaidar Forum Organizers: The Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA); The Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy (Gaidar Institute);

The Association of Innovative Regions of Russia (AIRR).

