Experts help area homeowners prepare cooling systems for hurricane season

Air Docs Heating and Cooling urges residents to take steps now to ensure safety and reliable service during and after a storm

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Docs Heating and Cooling, the top-rated provider of superior air conditioning services and ventilation systems for Vero Beach, advises area residents to take proactive steps to protect their home HVAC systems as hurricane season approaches.

Heavy wind and rain, standing water, and debris can severely damage home cooling equipment during a hurricane, resulting in extensive repair or replacement costs. Extended service outages during periods of high heat and humidity can be hazardous, too, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly or people with respiratory issues.

The risk of damage or injury as a result of electrical malfunction also increases during and after a storm.

"Hurricanes are stressful, but they're something we have to deal with in Florida," said Josh Roberts, owner of Air Docs Heating and Cooling. "It's important to understand the risks and take precautions to prevent property damage and injury. Preventive action now can ensure your cooling system is protected during a storm and that you and your family have cool air in the aftermath of a hurricane."

Roberts recommends homeowners follow these guidelines to prepare their HVAC system for this year's storm season:

Visually inspect your outdoor HVAC unit and all electrical connections before turning the system back on after a hurricane. Pay close attention to local advisories about power outages, downed power lines, and clean-up schedules. Schedule a professional inspection: Hire an experienced HVAC specialist to examine your unit, perform scheduled maintenance, and make any necessary repairs at the start of hurricane season. A professional inspection after a storm can identify any damage and ensure a quick return to top performance. Experts may also identify challenges to indoor air quality, such as mold or excessive humidity, and recommend solutions.

"A working cooling system can be a real comfort in the aftermath of a hurricane," Roberts said. "If you pay attention to small details now, you're less likely to have major headaches related to your HVAC system after a storm so you can focus on other recovery efforts."

For more information about Air Docs Heating and Cooling, call (772) 774-3845 or visit https://airdocsac.com.

About Air Docs Heating and Cooling

Homeowners in Vero Beach, Florida, have relied on Air Docs Heating and Cooling for heating and cooling services since 2012. Air Docs Heating and Cooling helps customers beat the heat with year-round HVAC installation, repair and maintenance and deliver premium indoor air quality service, including whole-home air purifiers and UV lights. For more information, call (772) 774-3845 or visit https://airdocsac.com.

