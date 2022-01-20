Experts in Refrigeration to Unveil Largest Product Lineup to Date at KBIS 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liebherr Appliances, global leaders in the refrigeration industry for over 60 years, will introduce their broadest product lineup ever to the US market at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, taking place in Orlando, FL from February 8-10, 2022. The unprecedented variety of products — ranging in design, aesthetics, and features — are all built with the performance and engineering for which the brand is known. Among the featured product areas to debut are: the new fully integrated refrigeration lines offering refreshed versions of the company's original European-styled units; the 30-inch, 36-inch and French Door Monolith Bottom Freezers; and a state-of-the-art concept model of a style-forward, compelling and innovative refrigerator.

French Door Monolith Bottom Freezer

"At Liebherr, 2022 is going to be a creative and exciting year," says Alex Squarize, Divisional Director of Liebherr Appliances. "We're looking forward to sharing our much-anticipated products with the consumers, designers and architects whom we trust the most. It's going to be an extraordinary event."

Getting its KBIS in-person debut are the Bottom Freezers from the Monolith line. Designed for consumers who want the best in innovation and design, the Monolith Bottom Freezers are designed to enhance luxury and performance in kitchens across North America, without compromising valuable space.

Features of the Bottom Freezers include the Monolith's intuitive electronic touch-control panel, the InfinitySwipe; Liebherr's high-performance PowerCooling system; BioFresh-Plus technology and a SmartDeviceBox which can be controlled via a smartphone or tablet, activating settings and features while on-the-go.

Liebherr will also debut the newly branded Pure and Prime lines. These fully integrated refrigerators are US versions of the brand's popular European models which are smaller, and more economical than the original Monolith. They each come standard with: DuoCooling, which uses two separate refrigeration circuits to ensure no air is exchanged between the fridge and freezer compartments; EasyFresh or BioFresh technologies, with customized low and high humidity settings to keep food fresh for longer, and Liebherr's high-performance PowerCooling system, which maintains an even temperature throughout the interior.

Like different trims on a luxury car, the Pure line offers all the Liebherr quality in a standard model. The Prime offers upgraded features such as stainless steel, special lighting concepts, InfinitySpring and adjustable interior features.

The main event of this year's showcase will be the unveiling of Liebherr's concept unit. Attendees can expect to interact with an optimum version of the European model, on stage with open shelves. The glass and metal structure is touted as an aesthetic achievement, in addition to an engineering one. Attendees and designers will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and contribute to the look and function of the final product.

"In addition to all the great products, what makes KBIS an event we look forward to is connecting with old friends and colleagues again," says Jonathan Barfell, Senior Marketing Manager for the Refrigerators and Freezers Division. "We can't wait to catch up and share the many new things we've had a chance to work on over the last couple of years".

Liebherr's reputation as a world leader in technology and design stems from listening to what matters most to customers, then meeting their needs with the most advanced technology, in the most attractive forms. Liebherr products are created to integrate seamlessly into all styles of American kitchens, with vast customization potential, advanced technology and an elegant look with cutting-edge features.

The Monolith Bottom Freezer will be available in showrooms across the in the next few weeks. The refrigerators come in 30- and 36-inch size options as well as a French Door configuration. The new Pure and Prime units will be available summer 2022.

For more information on Liebherr and their new products, please visit home.liebherr.com or you can stop by Booth W1151 at KBIS 2022.

About Liebherr Appliances

Driven by innovation and characterized by sophisticated, elegant design, the family-owned and German-based Liebherr Appliances brings the best of European cooling to the Americas. With more than 60 years of expertise in premium refrigeration, Liebherr Appliances combines quality, design, and innovation to offer high-end refrigeration solutions for the modern home or business. Visit home.liebherr.com to learn more about Liebherr's full product line of freestanding, built-in and fully integrated refrigerators and freezers, wine and commercial units.

