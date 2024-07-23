Experts Launch New Deepfake Tool to Educate Public on AI Capabilities and Dangers

CivAI's Deepfake Sandbox offers free, high-quality public tool for experimenting with deepfakes.

BERKELEY, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CivAI , a nonprofit that builds concrete understanding of AI capabilities and dangers through interactive software, today launched CivAI's Deepfake Sandbox – a free, public tool that allows anyone to create an image deepfake of themselves and learn more about generative AI in under 30 seconds . Created with publicly available software, CivAI's Deepfake Sandbox offers everyone the opportunity to experiment with high-quality deepfakes and learn more about the risks generative AI poses for democracy, media, cybercrime, and more.

"Our message is simple: AI is going to hit society like a truck, and people have a right to know," said CivAI founder Lucas Hansen. "If you've never seen a good deepfake, watched AI generate a personalized phishing email in real time, or heard a voice clone of a loved one asking you for money, it's hard to imagine just how far the technology has come. Our goal is to expose more people to AI and deepfakes in a way that makes clear the fundamental issues we face as it spreads and improves."

Using CivAI's Deepfake Sandbox , anyone can get a sense of what's possible with deepfakes in less than 30 seconds, without any tech savvy or sophisticated prompting. CivAI plans to build more demos that showcase potential uses of AI, and use them to promote further public awareness.

"Surprise AI developments are popping up every month," said CivAI founder Siddharth Hiregowdara. "Deepfakes like these would have been considered magic just a few years ago. But they're here now, thrusting us into a world where we can no longer rely on photo and video evidence to determine what's real. We believe that firsthand experience with AI is key to comprehending this transition, and the many changes AI will bring."

In addition to public releases, CivAI conducts private demonstrations and presentations to policymakers, organizations, companies, and the media on how publicly available AI software can be deployed to create disinformation and fake news, drive cybercrime and elder fraud, and increase the ease and scalability of election interference. From personalized scam emails to social media disinformation campaigns featuring fake photos and news stories, the tools display the concrete reality of abstract, hard-to-define "AI risks."

To create your own deepfake, visit https://deepfake.civai.org/ . Learn more about the Deepfake Sandbox on CivAI's blog .

About CivAI

CivAI is an independent nonprofit based in California that builds concrete understanding of AI capabilities and dangers through interactive demonstrations for decision makers and the public. Learn more at civai.org and subscribe to CivAI's newsletter here .

