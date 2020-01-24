Experts Meet in Laughlin, NV to Reveal Truths about UFOs

LAUGHLIN, Nev., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laughlin UFO Mega Conference, a leading organization for research and documentation of UFO and related information, is bringing investigators from nine countries to discuss new evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth. This is the only eight day UFO Conference of its kind in the world.

The 2nd Annual Laughlin UFO Mega Conference will be held at the Aquarius Resort and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada from February 15th through February 22nd.

Laughlin UFO Mega Conference 2020

Highlights of scheduled presentations include:

Dr. Sam Osmanagich who is acknowledged to be the world expert on ancient pyramids. He is the discoverer of the Bosnian Pyramid, which is half again bigger than the Pyramid at Giza, and he will be presenting scientific evidence that, among other things, the Bosnian Pyramid is an actual energy machine!

Jordan Maxwell is a world famous researcher into the esoteric and hidden connections between our ancient and suppressed human history into today. He has also experienced intimate connection with off world intelligence that has both guided and influenced his famous career.

Mr. Harry Challenger will be revealing for the first time in North America a startling new case of ongoing face to face contact with off world intelligence. Complete with first person testimony and photo evidence, this case will all by itself help you understand that we are living in an infinite universe populated with infinite life.

Dr Tom Valone will for the first time publicly share his new university course curricula for the accredited study of ufology.

Danion Brinkley is world famous for being the man who has repeatedly died, yet continues to come back to us with amazing stories of surviving death. But what you don't know yet is that he also has a UFO connection that is deep.

Registration for the event includes admission to all presentations, Meet the Speaker Cocktail Party, Awards Banquet, Sunday Night Meet and Greet and Experiencer Sessions. Attendees can register for anything from a single day of the conference to the entire week. Individual passes and a la carte tickets are available for those seeking to attend specific events only.

