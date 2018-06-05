Experts Offer Insider Tips for Visiting Orlando This Summer

"We have nearly 1,000 travel agents who specialize in Orlando as a destination," said John Lovell, CTC, president of Travel Leaders Network and Leisure Group. "In a survey of agents across Travel Leaders Group earlier this year, Orlando took the second spot as the most-booked domestic vacation destination behind an Alaskan cruise and just ahead of Las Vegas. Our specialists have visited the region many times and can advise clients based on their own extensive professional experience."

Here are tips from several Travel Leaders Orlando specialists on what to see and do in the area:

A visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is a chance to "shirk the tedium of muggledom," says Travel Leaders travel agent Leilani Adams of Tacoma, Washington , who has visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.. Some of the thrill rides include Harry Potter and the "Escape from Gringotts" at Diagon Alley and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Hogsmeade. Plan on eating in Diagon Alley, says Adams. "The food is not your usual theme park fare. Try the Egg, Leek and Mushroom Pasty for breakfast at Leaky Cauldron or the Beef Pasties at The Hopping Pot for lunch. Make sure to leave lots of space in your luggage for candies such as Chocolate Frogs, Fizzing Whizzbees and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans."





, permanent home to the Space Shuttle Atlantis and other space-age attractions, is less than an hour away. Visitors can enjoy lunch and a guided tour of either the Apollo or of the Saturn V Center, where they'll view the launch pads, Vehicle Assembly Building and the most powerful rocket ever built. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures is a chance to see the Orlando area's wild side. On an airboat experience visitor's will travel deep into the protected swamps, marshes and rivers that make up the Central Florida Everglades. After the boat tour they'll be able to explore the towering Chickee huts in a Native American village. This is a great way for children and their parents to learn about the daily workings of a Florida Native American tribe and grow their appreciation for the culture.





A visit to the greater area is not complete until one learns how it became known as alligator country and a great place to see alligators and crocodiles of all sizes is at Gatorland: Alligator Capital of the World. Gatorland also has a free-flight aviary, petting zoo and various animal shows. International Drive offers 14 miles of hotels, shopping, dining and exciting attractions. Along this route, visitors can tour Wonder Works, Central Florida's only upside down attraction featuring over 100 interactive exhibits, the Coca Cola Orlando Eye observation wheel, Madame Tussauds Orlando wax museum and Sea Life Orlando aquarium. Visitors may also enjoy additional shops and restaurants that complement this family fun destination along Orlando's "Main Street." Or those into Go Karts and virtual reality roller coasters, can try Fun Spot America Theme Park.





Visitors can experience Toy Story Land, which opens June 30 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, part of the Walt Disney World Resort. The entire "land" has been created as a celebration of toys of all kinds. Adults and children alike can join in the fun in Andy's backyard with Woody, Buzz and the rest of the "Toy Story" characters, go for a thrilling ride on the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and take a spin on Alien Swirling Saucers, then head inside Andy's room to play games in a carnival-themed arcade.



There is also the new Fast & Furious - Supercharged ride at Universal Studios Florida. Guests can join the Fast & Furious family.





Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, includes the show, meal and entry to the medieval village

Chocolate Kingdom – Interactive Factory Adventure Tour

Visit to Stetson Mansion , Florida's first luxury home and the grandest home ever built in Florida during the 19th century





Travel agent experts at Travel Leaders can recommend many opportunities for a fantastic Great Orlando vacation. From exciting theme park vacations kids of all ages will enjoy to romantic weddings for your closest friends and family, leave your planning to the experts at Travel Leaders.

