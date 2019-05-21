Experts on the Forefront of Inflammasome Research Will Serve on ZyVersa Therapeutics' Inaugural Immunology Scientific Advisory Board

WESTON, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce formation of its inaugural Immunology Scientific Advisory Board comprised of some of the world's leading experts in inflammasome research. The Immunology SAB will serve as strategic and scientific advisors to ZyVersa as it advances development of IC 100, our proprietary inflammasome inhibitor uniquely targeting ASC, and as we expand our inflammasome technology platform. The inaugural members of ZyVersa's Immunology Scientific Advisory Board are listed below.

Robert W. Keane, Ph.D.

Professor, Physiology and Biophysics, Neurological Surgery and Microbiology, and Immunology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Juan Pablo de Rivero Vaccari, Ph.D.

Research Assistant Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Distinguished Faculty Member of The Center for Cognitive Neuroscience and Aging, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Associate Editor, Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience

W. Dalton Dietrich, III, Ph.D.

Kinetic Concepts Distinguished Chair in Neurosurgery, and Scientific Director at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Senior Associate Dean for Discovery Science and Co-Director of the Institute for Neural Engineering, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Professor, Neurological Surgery, Neurology, Biomedical Engineering, and Cell Biology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Helen Bramlett

Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Daniel G. Baker, MD

Former Vice President, Immunology Research and Development, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Miguel S. Barbosa, Ph.D.

Former Global Head and Vice President of Immunology Research and External Innovation at Janssen Research & Development, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

William F. Bennett, Ph.D.

Principal, Bioscope Associates

Formerly: Genentech, Sensus Corporation, Cor Therapeutics

Douglas H. Farrar

CEO, Flatirons Biotech, Inc.

Former Cofounder and Chief Technical Officer, Coherus Biosciences

Alan Herman, Ph.D.

Chairman Emeritus, former Chief Scientific Officer, Coherus BioSciences

Formerly: Genentech, Amgen, Merck, Coherus BioSciences

"We are privileged to have the opportunity to work with experts on the cutting edge of inflammasome research to support development of our novel inflammasome inhibitor, and more broadly our inflammasome technology platform," stated Stephen Glover, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of ZyVersa Therapeutics. "The unparalleled expertise of this group will enable optimization of our inflammasome program, which has potential to transform treatment of debilitating inflammatory diseases. We are thrilled to welcome these individuals to our team."

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential for multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com or contact the following:

