Experts Provide Employers with Insight into the Benefits of Combining Personal Touch and Virtual Expert Medical Opinions

HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd.MD, the leader in expert medical opinion services, is offering a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. CDT. This webinar, "Combining Personal Touch and Virtual Expert Medical Opinions: Strategies for Better Healthcare Outcomes and Lower Costs", will provide employers with insight into how essential it is to give employees access to virtual expert medical opinions quickly and conveniently.

Attendees will also learn how making human touch the backbone of virtual expert medical opinions can help employers lower costs and improve healthcare outcomes.

This hour-long webinar will feature Matthew Hall, strategic benefits manager, Koch Global Services, Dr. Dan McCoy, along with 2nd.MD's Marsha Hyslop R.N., MBA, chief clinical officer, and Kristin Herrera, senior vice president and general manager, 2nd.MD.

"We are excited to collaborate with Matthew Hall to share actionable insights into how virtual access to expertise and empathetic guidance fosters patient empowerment, improves healthcare outcomes, and lowers costs. Additionally, we will discuss how Koch made 2nd.MD an integral part of their health benefits strategy, and how it is positively impacting their employee population," said Kristin Herrera.

To register for "Combining Personal Touch and Virtual Expert Medical Opinions: Strategies for Better Healthcare Outcomes and Lower Costs", click here .

About 2nd MD

2nd.MD is the leader in expert medical opinion. A preferred partner to over 300 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 900 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +91 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives every day. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn. In March 2021, Accolade acquired 2nd.MD. For more information, visit https://accolade.com/solutions/expert-medical-opinion/ . Follow Accolade on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and at Accolade.com.

