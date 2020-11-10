Experts Provide Employers With The Impact of Engagement Strategies on Utilization and Cost Savings

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd.MD , the leading provider of virtual specialty care, is offering a complimentary webinar on Thursday, November 12 at 2pm ET. The Impact of Engagement Strategies on Utilization and Cost Savings will provide an understanding of how programs that focus on delivering an exceptional user experience will result in higher employee satisfaction, continued usage, and lead to achieving Triple Aim goals of care, health and cost.

Attendees will learn how employee utilization is impacted by incentives and robust communication efforts. This hour-long webinar will feature Kristin Herrera, Chief Growth Officer, 2nd.MD, and Barbara Wachsman, MPH, Senior Advisor, EHIR, former head of Strategy, Enterprise Benefits at The Walt Disney Company.

"We're excited to partner with Barbara Wachsman to share actionable insights on how four large employers increased the utilization of expert opinion solutions to raise healthcare quality, improve the member experience, foster patient empowerment, and lower costs," said Kristin Herrera, Chief Growth Officer at 2nd.MD.

This webinar is in response to healthcare leaders devising creative ways to increase utilization and ultimately curb healthcare costs as their organizations consider the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while heading into a new benefits year.

"With the significant pent-up demand for elective procedures due to COVID-19, it is important that industry leaders are aware of the most successful engagement strategies that help members make better treatment decisions and lead to curbing unnecessary healthcare expenditures," said Jason Melton, CEO of 2nd.MD.

Attendees will receive a complimentary white paper entitled The Impact of Engagement Strategies on Utilization and Cost Savings.

To register for The Impact of Engagement Strategies on Utilization and Cost Savings webinar, click here .

About 2nd.MD

2nd.MD is the leader in virtual specialty care. A preferred partner to over 250 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 800 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +90 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives every day. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn.

