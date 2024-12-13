Experts Recommend Boosting Weekly Pulses Intake from 1.5 to 2.5 Cups, Recognizing Their Unique Role in Reducing Diet-Related Chronic Diseases

Scientific Report Highlights Pulses – Beans, Peas, Lentils, and Chickpeas - as a Foundation of Healthy Eating

MOSCOW, Idaho, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Pulses - The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC), an esteemed group of scientific experts, worked for more than two years to develop proposed recommendations that meet the nutritional needs of all Americans. The work of the DGAC, along with public comments and federal agency input, arrived at a unanimous conclusion: pulses can do it all. With their dual value as both a vegetable and protein source, beans, peas, lentils, and chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), play a critical role in elevating the nutritional value of the diet.

2.5 cups per week!

Cup for Cup, No Other Food Can Provide as Much Nutrition as Pulses

The U.S. government's most extensive evidence-based report on healthy diets highlights pulses as the ultimate nutritional multitaskers, bridging nutritional gaps to provide protein, fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin E, choline, iron, and magnesium.1

Pulses are naturally low in sodium and saturated fat and are cholesterol-free.

One-half cup of pulses provides about 6-8 grams of fiber, more than 20% of the daily recommended amount.

Pulses provide up to 9 grams of plant-forward protein per half cup serving.

A Prominent Role for Pulses in the Proposed Eat Healthy Your Way Dietary Pattern

The DGAC proposes a single inclusive, flexible way of eating called the Eat Healthy Your Way Dietary Pattern.

Pulses have a key role in this eating pattern, with the scientific report stating: Compelling evidence was noted in the systematic reviews in which dietary patterns that had higher levels of beans, peas, lentils, and chickpeas (often presented in the literature as "legumes") were associated with beneficial health outcomes.

Americans are generally not consuming nearly enough pulses, and it shows in our poor health rates.

Decades of research support the role of pulses in helping support weight management and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, breast cancer, colon and rectal cancer, and age-related cognitive decline.

"The committee report makes it clear that the way to make Americans healthy again begins with increasing pulse consumption," said Tim McGreevy, CEO of USA Pulses. "We believe pulses can improve the nutrient quality of every diet. We also believe beans, peas, lentils, and chickpeas can be blended with every food group to help improve health outcomes and lower carbon and water use in our food system. "

The scientific report proposes important changes to elevate the role of pulses in the American diet:

Boost weekly pulse intake from 1.5 to 2.5 cups.

Move pulses to the Protein Foods Group to align with scientific evidence to encourage plant sources of protein.

Pulses are ranked at the top of the list of recommended sources of protein foods.1

Pulses are among the most affordable protein sources available, offering exceptional value and a minimal environmental impact.2

Versatile and Delicious Pulses

Pulses pair well with beef, pork, poultry, fish, low fat dairy, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to form a balanced diet. You can have a hearty bowl of chili with beans, creamy lentil curry, nourishing split pea soup, or a flavorful chickpea salad. These wholesome pulse-based dishes are as satisfying and nutritious as they are delicious!

Pulses are Available Everywhere

The DGAC viewed the scientific evidence through a lens of affordability, cultural preferences, and availability of food that meets the needs of all Americans. Pulses can be found in most stores, food banks, and through federal food programs such as WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) and the NSLP (National School Lunch Program) making it easy for everyone to consume more of them.

Popular Plant-Forward Styles Feature Pulses

Plant-forward eating is more popular than ever, and pulses are the perfect fit for this growing trend. They also align with the growing interest among Americans in making their diets more sustainable. In fact, many Americans say that they actively try to include more plant-forward foods and reduce their intake of animal products.3

About 70% of U.S. consumers are now incorporating plant-forward foods, up from 66% just two years ago. In 2022, 60% of households purchased plant-forward products and these foods achieved an impressive 80% repeat purchase rate across all categories, signaling a strong and sustained interest heading into 2025.4

About USA Pulses:

USA Pulses is an innovative group of organizations bringing people together to deliver the highest quality, nutrient-dense, regenerative, and affordable foods on the planet. Through advocacy, research funding initiatives, and policy engagement, USA Pulses drives awareness about the health benefits, sustainability, and versatility of pulses. Visit USA Pulses for simple, delicious recipes.

The Coalition for the Advancement of Pulses (CAP) is an initiative led by USA Pulses to increase pulse consumption in the United States by advancing research on their nutritional value and raising awareness of their health benefits.

