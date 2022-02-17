Experts Reveal The Paving Trend Taking Over The Landscaping Industry

Outdoor pavers can completely transform the aesthetics of an outdoor area, says Edwards Slate and Stone. The Melbourne paving experts explain that the idea of crazy pavers were born from the broken pieces or offcuts of larger, traditional pavers. The style first rose to popularity in the 1970s; paired with the right plants and landscaping styles, Edwards Slate and Stone says that crazy paving can create a retro feel in an outdoor space. However, crazy paving can be paired with any style of landscaping to achieve an elegant look.

Due to the rising popularity of this paving style, pavers are now carefully cut in unique shapes and sizes to achieve the right look. These oddly shaped tiles are laid down mosaic-style to form interesting patterns. The tiles can then be filled in with grout or be left untouched to allow grass or other plants to grow in between.



Landscaping professionals across the country assert that although in previous years crazy paving was thought to be a cheaper alternative to traditional paving, it is now on the rise as a trendy landscaping option. Crazy paving gives homes and outdoor spaces a timeless, organic look and feel. This paving technique is well suited to a range of different landscaping styles and is available in a wide variety of different types of stone. Bluestone , sandstone, limestone, slate and split-stone are all suitable materials for crazy paving, says Edwards Slate and Stone.



Edwards Slate and Stone are leading providers of the high quality crazy paving and bluestone tiles Melbourne residents can trust. To get started on a project or to browse the impressive range of tiles, contact Edwards Slate and Stone today.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Edwards Slate and Stone