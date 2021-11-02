Experts Say Recurring Revenue Of Solar Farms Is Worth The Investment & May Pay Dividends For Years

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Electricity generated from solar power has been on the rise over the last decade and is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in the U.S. The revenue on the solar farm is worth the investment as the recurring revenue will pay dividends for years. It has been said that this technology is the foundation that will allow for a clean energy economy. More and more solar energy developments have been set up with large-scale ground-mounted solar and private rooftop installations alongside the utility-scale solar. Solar farms are an attractive long-term investment these days. Their means are to collect solar energy and to harvest the power of the sun. These farms are remarkably different from rooftop solar systems and commercial solar power systems. Also known as solar parks and solar power stations, solar farms usually consist of ground-mounted solar panels installed across large areas operating as power plants, generating electricity and supply it to a power grid to consumers. Large solar projects can vary in their types, for example they can be set up as community solar farms or solar farms at utility-scale. And sometimes large solar energy consumers build their own solar farms purely for their use – onsite or off-site. Community solar allows people to generate electricity from the sun even if they do not own property or roofs by sharing the electricity of the solar power plant between more than one property. The members of the community share the benefits of solar power and save costs by receiving the generated electricity which costs less than the prices offered by their utility companies. The installation of the panels can be funded through a loan. Some states, non-government organizations or utility companies offer subsidized solar loans with reduced interest rates to finance the purchase of solar panel systems. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL).

Another option is to create a cooperative group and allow members of the community to both invest in and benefit from the scheme. Those investors who have the necessary capital can purchase the land. If the purchase is not desirable, leasing the needed area of land is the second option and the leasing agreement should be ideally set up for a long-term period, on average for 40 to 50 years. This will ensure a maximum return on the investment. Solar investments are a financially attractive investment category. The return is steady and can be secured by selling the generated electricity for a good price to a public utility. However, the initial capital investment is high and some financial planning is needed to pass the time until the solar farm is gaining return – just like any other investment, solar development requires consideration of the investment horizon and risk tolerance…. As energy generated by renewable energy sources is on the rise, experts say the time to invest in solar energy is now! The choices are not limited and building a solar farm is the most viable investment.

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS - Green Stream Holdings Architect & Solar Engineer Both Complete Their Initial Plans & Surveys for Cooperstown Project: Will Meet With Local Planning Commission To Review The Design & Installation Plans For 5 MW Ground Mount Solar System - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, announced that Anthony Morali, the Company's Architect and Advisor on Creative Solar Design has completed his initial design for the design and installation of a 5MW Ground Mount, Solar System at 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, NY and that nationally recognized solar engineer, KMB Design Group, has completed the feasibility study for the project.

All three parties, Morelli, KMB and the Company are now requesting the scheduling a pre-application meeting with Planning Board in Cooperstown, NY. Mr. Morelli has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Planning Board, together with a Site Plan, and described that the plan encompasses the following: "The actual proposed area of the system will encompass 1,083,000 sf or approximately 25 acres of land (approx. 5%) within the 580 acre parcel owned by (the land owner). The system will be setback 650 feet from Cornish Hill Road, and 350 feet from the nearest dwelling unit within the property. Additionally, we will provide a continuous landscaped buffer on the south side of the Solar Array to reduce the visual impact of the Solar Farm."

CEO James DiPrima said: "We are expecting a relatively quick process with the Commission and can then begin construction activities as soon as approval is obtained."





Other recent Solar developments in the markets include:





First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has recently invested $11 million in efforts to revitalize American communities and bridge racial gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity. As part of the initiative, the company has purchased $10 million in Impact Notes from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and made a $1 million Transformational Deposit in the HOPE Credit Union.

"LISC and Hope Credit Union are doing a tremendous job at addressing inequality and, as America's solar company, we're proud to be supporting their mission. By working with companies like ours to reallocate cash holdings, they're creating capital for underserved communities and powering sustainable and inclusive economic change," said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. "We hope that these investments, which are in line with our commitment to socially- and environmentally-responsible solar, will help communities across America."

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, recently announced it has entered into a multi-year supply arrangement with POSCO, one of the world's largest steelmakers, to diversify and strengthen its global supply chain. Array will now have access to POSCO's proprietary PosMAC®material, an alloy coated corrosion resistant steel. POSCO will cooperate with a Korean local fabricator to convert the products into components for use at Array's global solar project sites. POSCO's South Korean headquarters will position Array to serve customers in the U.S., Australia, and other emerging solar markets more efficiently with a stable supply.

"The arrangement with POSCO is indicative of our ability to reliably supply our global customer base with the highest quality materials," said Stuart Bolland, Chief Operations Officer of Array. "This strategic partnership will enable us to reduce trucking mileage to West Coast of the U.S. project sites and ultimately bring greater flexibility and resilience to our supply chain. Further, we are thrilled to offer our customers a superior product in the PosMAC® corrosion resistant technology and partner with a company that shares our commitment to ESG values."

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, recently announced that it has signed an agreement with CBG Building Company to provide a 752.4kW carport solar system for Orchard Park, a 1,549-bed student housing project on the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) campus.

"California is the nation's leader in deploying clean, renewable energy, a trend that is accelerating rapidly," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "The University of California system is an active participant in that effort. Utilizing the real estate and supporting infrastructure of the project, such as covered parking structures, to deploy solar fixtures is a great way to reduce energy costs and enable the generation of clean, renewable power. Sunworks is an expert in the design, deployment, and integration of solar energy generating systems and we are excited to work with CBG Building Company and the entire Orchard Park Team on this important project."

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, recently announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l, an Italian, based project developer specialized in the development of renewable energy power plants in Italy, to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, with a pipeline of several transactions scheduled for 2022. As part of the agreement, ReneSola Power and Terra Aurea Gela will develop projects in a broad range of sizes across the country. The two companies expect the collaboration to further strengthen their presence in the Italian market.

Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region, commented, "We are excited to work together with Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l. ReneSola Power is committed to accelerating solar development in Europe, and together with Terra Aurea Gela, we expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, driving further growth in the region."

