Experts Sound Alarm on Russian Disinformation's Threat to Global Security and Religious Freedoms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference "Russian Disinformation: Tactics, Influence, and Threats to National Security" brought together prominent experts in media, politics, security, and human rights, along with representatives from various religious communities, to address the escalating challenge of Russian disinformation. Held in Washington, D.C., this conference provided an essential platform to examine Russia's manipulation of global narratives and its impact on national and international stability.

Experts warn of Russian disinformation's threat to democracy and religious freedoms at D.C. conference Post this Anton Stepanov, Senior Investigator at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)

The event's agenda covered a range of critical topics, from how Russian disinformation seeks to destabilize governments and manipulate elections to its detrimental effects on religious freedoms in occupied territories and beyond. Experts highlighted how disinformation strategies are shaping global perceptions of Russia's military activities and fostering divisions within societies worldwide.

The opening panel, "The Strategic Use of Disinformation in Propaganda," explored how Russia amplifies false narratives, particularly through social media, sometimes finding inadvertent support from mainstream media. Experts discussed the rapid spread of state-backed "alternative" news sources and the heightened challenge of detecting disinformation in real time. The panel highlighted the vital role of fact-checking organizations and the responsibility of the media to curb the flow of disinformation.

Key Insights from International Experts

Anna Vyshnyakova , international criminal law expert and head of the NGO LingvaLexa , remarked, " Russia's strategy is to disguise disinformation under the cover of entertainment and journalism—even embedding it in video games—to push fake news about Ukraine and conceal war crimes committed by Russian forces. The international community needs to be vigilant and aware of these tactics."

, international criminal law expert and head of the NGO , remarked, " strategy is to disguise disinformation under the cover of entertainment and journalism—even embedding it in video games—to push fake news about and conceal war crimes committed by Russian forces. The international community needs to be vigilant and aware of these tactics." Areig Elhag , a Washington -based journalist and television anchor, stated, "Social media has become a battlefield for Russian disinformation, particularly during election cycles when influence campaigns can reshape public opinion and even alter the course of democratic processes. We must ensure that platforms take their responsibilities seriously to safeguard these spaces."

, a -based journalist and television anchor, stated, "Social media has become a battlefield for Russian disinformation, particularly during election cycles when influence campaigns can reshape public opinion and even alter the course of democratic processes. We must ensure that platforms take their responsibilities seriously to safeguard these spaces." Jason Shelton , Policy Advisor and Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration in the Biden-Harris Administration, underscored the importance of a coordinated approach: "Disinformation is not merely a nuisance; it's a direct threat to democratic values and national security. Combating it effectively requires a united front between governments, media, and civil society."

Ukrainian parliament members, including Rostyslav Pavlenko, Lesya Zaburanna, Anna Skorokhod, and Rostyslav Tistyk, and communication experts, including T.C. Cameron and Andrew Kreig, echoed Shelton's sentiment, emphasizing the urgent need for international cooperation to combat Russian influence campaigns.

A key session, "Russian Disinformation and the Erosion of Religious Freedoms in Occupied Territories and Democratic Nations," explored Russia's manipulation of religious freedoms to deepen societal divisions. The panel examined how Russian state actors and aligned organizations use disinformation to marginalize religious communities, especially in regions such as Crimea and Donbas, with ripple effects felt globally.

Andrii Oliinyk, Head of the Aggression Division at Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General stated, "The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is conducting major investigations concerning networks involved in the establishment of Russian religious structures aimed at further occupation in both post-Soviet countries and European Union member states."

Panelist Anton Stepanov, Senior Investigator at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), added, "Our investigation has established and documented that the Russian Orthodox Church is an element of the Russian Federation's propaganda machinery, alongside the media and Russian intelligence services."

Other speakers at the conference noted that the Russian Orthodox Church, through anti-cult entities like RACIRS (Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religion and Sects), has frequently targeted various religious and non-religious groups. RACIRS has been accused of instigating fear and mistrust by labeling religions such as Scientology, Baptists, Pentecostals, Orthodox Christians outside the Moscow Patriarchate, and civil society organizations as "dangerous cults."

In regions under occupation, anti-cult campaigns have led to the persecution of various religious communities. Rabbi Ederi Liron expressed concern: "The rhetoric from Russian-backed groups has real-world consequences. Entire communities have been forced to cease their religious practices, and religious freedoms are rapidly disappearing in occupied areas."

Religious leaders from across Ukraine, including Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea, Maxym Krupskyi, director of the Religious Freedom Department of the Adventist Church in Ukraine, Yuriy Kulakevych, head of the Department of International Relations and Religious Freedom of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church (Ukrainian Church of Evangelical Faith), and Yuriy Pidlisnyy, head of the "Ethics. Politics. Economics" program at the Ukrainian Catholic University, united in their call for increased vigilance and action against Russian disinformation tactics. The full agenda with speakers can be found here: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/announcement-coalition-against-disinformation-2-pdf/272830594

The report on Russian disinformation was unveiled at the event, providing a comprehensive analysis of the tactics and methods Russia employs to undermine religious rights and influence elections, can be found here: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/report-russian-disinformation-tactics-impact-and-threats-to-national-security-2-pdf/272830764

For contacts of organizers – members of Coalition against disinformation

SOURCE Coalition Against Disinformation