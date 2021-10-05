Experts Tackle Burnout, Equity In Health, Other Tough Topics During NOAH's 5th Annual National Conference Oct 19-21, 2021

Arts In Health Experts Explore Ways to Battle Burnout, Build Resilience, Increase Equity in Health at Annual Conference Tweet this

This year marks the first time the World Health Organization will participate, reinforcing the organization's increasing support of AiH programs. Presentations from groups including Walter Reed, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and Blind Veterans UK, will highlight how organizations are embracing these programs and expanding their communities' access to them.

Keynote speakers include Evelyn Burnett, Co-Founder/CEO of ThirdSpace Action Lab; Yoko Sen, a musician who's changing the way hospitals sound; and Theo Edmonds, cultural futurist and co-creator of the Cultural Wellbeing Index.

"Since the pandemic began, people have turned to the arts for relief. That's no accident," says Katherine Trapanowski, NOAH Board Member and Conference Chair. "Arts in Health programs are among the best ways to alleviate burnout, stress, anxiety, and PTSD. The conference provides an opportunity to learn how to incorporate the arts into health and wellness programs, and how to expand the use of the arts to build resilience and enhance well-being."

Registration for the National Conference is $250 for NOAH members, $375 for non-members and $150 for students. Day passes and group rates are also available.

The National Organization for Arts in Health (NOAH) is a 501(c)3 organization established to unite, advance and serve the field of arts in health. Through its initiatives, NOAH strives to demonstrate the valuable role of the arts in enhancing the healing process; to integrate the arts in the planning, design and operations of healthcare facilities and programs; and to advocate for arts programming within all areas of healthcare including treatment, education, prevention, and public health and well-being. For more information, please visit thenoah.net.

Contact: Debi Puccinelli, 415-272-9898

[email protected]

SOURCE National Organization for Arts in Health

