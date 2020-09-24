Experts Talk Student Mental Health, Trauma Readiness in New Webinar Series

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unemployment, economic instability, COVID-19 quarantines, and political and racial divisiveness are undeniably causing increased stress and anxiety in our communities. Data-driven models show these tensions will play out in the classroom and on campus.

CENTEGIX is proud to present "POSITIVE SCHOOL CLIMATE IN TENSE TIMES," a webinar series to support school district administrators in keeping schools safe.

In this series, CENTEGIX will host thought leaders and professional experts in mental health, trauma readiness, threat assessment, and emergency response as it pertains to the K-12 learning environment.

"Educators and school administrators are leading through challenging circumstances, and we want to support them as they navigate these tense times. CENTEGIX's new webinar series will equip them with additional tools and solutions to achieve an optimal learning environment," said Matt Stevens, CEO of CENTEGIX.

CENTEGIX Presents:

Promoting Positive School Climate In Tense Times

"The Role of Mental Health In School Safety"

Interview with Jon Ebert, National expert in School Mental Health

Thursday, Oct 8, 2020 @ 2 PM EST

"Trauma Readiness: Lessons From a District: Martin County's (FL) Approach to Trauma Readiness and Crisis Alerting"

Interview with Kevin Baird, Chairman, Center for College and Career Readiness, and

Frank Frangella, Director of Safety and Security for Martin County

Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 @ 2 PM EST

"Seven Keys to Maintaining a Safe School Community"

Interview with Mike Johnson, Managing Director, ClearpathEPM

Thursday, Nov 5, 2020 @ 2 PM EST

