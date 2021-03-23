Experts to Discuss Boosting Small Enterprises With Tech Solutions

PLANO, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, March 29, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Light Reading, will bring together experts for a webinar titled: "Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT." The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how the communications industry is best positioned to help boost small and medium-sized enterprises in a post-pandemic world. Panelists include Ray Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder and Chairman at Constellation Research, Scott Steinberg, Keynote Speaker and Futurist and Craig Brown, Big Data Thought Leader. The webinar will be moderated by Jim Hodges, Research Director, Cloud and Security at Heavy Reading.



Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the foundation that keeps countries and economies prosperous. With the rise of COVID-19 in 2020, many of these businesses face unparalleled difficulties and sacrifices. As the world begins to recover, it's time to consider how to best support companies hit hard by the pandemic. With few exceptions, small and medium-sized enterprises around the world struggle the most during challenging economic and cultural times. Since SMEs often do not have the resources and financial capacity to use cutting-edge technologies that allows them to stay competitive, SMEs will find it hardest to come back when COVID-19 ends.



This webinar will discuss how the communications industry is positioned to help boost companies again, promoting success and prosperity across industries. Tune in to learn how cost-efficient and easy-to-adopt solutions will enable SMEs to engage their customers more efficiently.



For more information and to register for "Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT" visit: https://bit.ly/3lnhOEq

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

