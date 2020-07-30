Experts to Discuss How AI Applications Strengthen 5G Networks

PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, August 5, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with RCR Wireless News, will bring together experts on AI and 5G technology for a webinar titled: "How AI Applications will Make 5G Networks More Intelligent and Efficient." The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how building AI capabilities supports the push toward 5G adaptation and network operation automation. Panelists include Dr. Mohamed Madkour, VP Global Wireless & Cloud Core Network Marketing and Solutions, Huawei Technologies, Will Townsend, Telecommunications Industry Analyst and Professor Neil Sahota, Chief Innovation Officer, University of California, Irvine School of Law. The panel will be moderated by Joe Barrett, President, Global Mobile Suppliers Association.

As the world becomes increasingly connected, AI and 5G connectivity will emerge as foundational pieces of the next normal. In order to provide faster networks and a more effective flow of data, companies need to embrace insights uncovered by AI solutions. This developing data infrastructure will create a more seamless experience for 5G executors that addresses the approaching higher demand.

By using machine learning and big data, companies are discovering unseen insights to provide a powerful signal at peak times and better predict spikes in network traffic. Transitioning from today's outdated systems to new networks promises innovation in the rapidly emerging digital economy empowered by cloud, AI and 5G technologies. These topics and more will be discussed during "How AI Applications will Make 5G Networks More Intelligent and Efficient," in which experts will look broadly at 5G acquisition as the world drives towards AI-driven network automation through network use cases.

For more information and to register for "How AI Applications will Make 5G Networks More Intelligent and Efficient" visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wK8nsPxMTUW0Z6m7jYCrfQ

