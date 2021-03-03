Experts to Discuss Leveraging 5G's Full Capabilities for Enterprise Digital Transformation

PLANO, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 10, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with RCR Wireless, will bring together experts for a webinar titled: "Beyond eMBB: 5G for Enterprise Digital Transformation." The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how operators can leverage the full feature set of 5G within digital enterprise transformation. Panelists include Will Townsend, Senior Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, Jon Arnold, Principal at J Arnold & Associates, and Tony Rutkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Netmagic Associates LLC. The webinar will be moderated by Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief at RCR Wireless.

In its current form, 5G is focused on delivering enhanced mobile broadband experiences to consumers. However, operators are looking to expand the breadth of 5G even further, drawing on the full potential of enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), massive IoT and ultra-reliable low-latency, to create new revenue opportunities through enterprise digital transformation. As 5G capabilities continue to advance and evolve in tandem with adjacent technologies like artificial intelligence and edge computing, industries globally will benefit from seamless mobile experiences – making industries "smarter" overall.

As the world becomes increasingly virtual and more reliant on digital solutions—accelerated even further by the COVID-19 pandemic—the importance of seamless connectivity is growing more apparent. During the webinar, experts will discuss how 5G has been enhancing mobile broadband for consumers, as well as drive new opportunities to monetize 5G networks and services. In the digital age, enterprises can efficiently restructure processes and implement a comprehensive digital transformation by leveraging the full feature set of 5G and optimizing its capabilities combined with those of other transformative technologies.

For more information and to register for "Beyond eMBB – 5G for Enterprise Digital Transformation," visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dBxdMrnHTfqkhjuqgY7haQ

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / [email protected]

SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA

Related Links

https://www.huawei.com

