Experts to Discuss Remote Learning and the Future of Widespread Connectivity

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 2, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with RCR Wireless News, will bring together experts on education for a webinar titled: "Remote Learning: Education at A Digital Crossroads." The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how remote learning shapes the future of education. Panelists include Donald Morrissey, VP of Public Relations at Huawei Technologies USA, Dr. Merle Skinner, Chief Executive Officer of Christian Family & Children's Center, and Jim Kail, Rural Carrier and Chief Executive Officerof LHTC. The webinar will be moderated by David Pringle, TMT Writer, Analyst and Editor.

Remote learning has been transforming the landscape of education, but lack of access to technology and connectivity make this difficult for countless Americans. A necessity to online learning, widespread broadband has the potential to promote communication between students and educators, and close the gap between urban and rural communities. As some students prepare for a remote fall semester, the need for widespread connectivity has never been more urgent.

What impact will remote learning have on in-classroom education? What barriers and operability issues need to be addressed to make way for widespread broadband? How are educators ensuring students have access to reliable, high-speed internet to continue their education? Panelists will deliberate on these questions and more during "Remote Learning: Education at A Digital Crossroads." Don't miss out on the discussion where experts will recognize the challenge of bridging the digital divide in the U.S. and present solutions for the future of education.

For more information and to register for Remote Learning: Education at A Digital Crossroads, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LCaygcn_RDGxYqcjzW6ryA

